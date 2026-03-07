USWNT vs. Colombia score: USA soccer reclaim SheBelieves Cup crown on Alyssa Thompson winner

USA 1-0 Colombia (FT)
81' Alyssa Thompson gets the long-awaited goal for the USWNT!
The U.S. women's national team captured the 2026 SheBelieves Cup title on Saturday after surviving a relentless challenge from Colombia. The hard fought, 1-0 victory was secured with a long goal by Alyssa Thompson at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey and capped off a perfect 3-0 tournament run for head coach Emma Hayes and the squad. Thompson's strike came late in the second half, in the 81st minute, and the decisive moment locked up an eighth SheBelieves Cup title, the first-ever in the Hayes coaching era.
The title might have come with a previous result, but the USWNT still had to earn the right to hoist the cup. Alyssa Thompson put her stamp on the tournament with a stunning goal, and now Emma Hayes can call herself a SheBelieves Cup winner, too.
Alyssa Thompson's day is done after getting the goal as Jameese Joseph comes into the game
81' What a goal by Thompson! She breaks the deadlock between the two sides after 80 minutes. Thompson starts the sequence connecting with Shaw, and finishes it on the pass back, and her shot rattles the crossbar as it sneaks past the upper corner.
As the minutes tick away in regulation, the USWNT is still looking for a goal. With Canada's earlier result against Argentina, they earned two points in a penalty shootout, it effectively handed the title to the United States. Colombia would've had to win this game 5-0 to overcome the goal differential against the United States.
Now, with this game still scoreless, penalty watch is officially on. This is the first SheBelieves Cup tournament that has regulation matches go straight to to penalty kicks no matter the game stakes. Even with the USWNT waiting to hoist a trophy, they might have to earn it in dramatic fashion.
75' We're entering the final 15 now, the intensity of this match not dropping even a little bit. Fans of both teams are going wild now, especially since it's Colombia's turn to defend, defend, defend. Goalkeeper Katherine Tapia has been crucial during this stretch, especially as a shot Lindsey Heaps took looked destined for goal.
Reminder: if this one ends in a draw, we go to penalties. The USWNT will win the SheBelieves Cup with a draw new but tournament rules force a shootout in the event of a tie (which will be good practice for both sides a year before the World Cup).
Shaw, Moultrie, and Heaps immediately make an impact. The ball is moving quicker, and they're connecting inside the box. It's caught Colombia off guard, and now the goalkeeper is down getting a look at by trainers. Tapia was down earlier in the first half, so it's unclear whether this is a lingering issue or tactical, given the USWNT's more aggressive play. Either way, Emma Hayes uses the moment to gather her players and do some coaching.
Hayes opts for a four-player change. Lindsey Heaps, Olivia Moultrie, Jaedyn Shaw, and Emma Sears all enter the game for Lily Yohannes, Rose Lavelle, Trinity Rodman, and Ally Sentnor.
The ideas aren't quite working out, and Alyssa Thompson decides to just try one on for herself. She crosses over and lets a curler rip from distance, but the shot drifts wide, and it's time for more subs for the USWNT.
Ten minutes have gone by in the second half, and there still hasn't been any sort of dangerous threat by the USWNT in the attacking third. Have to imagine that there will be more changes closer to the hour mark.
The secondhalf is offically underway, and the only change is a defensive substitution for the USWNT. Tara Rudd comes into the match for Naomi Girma. The broadcast mentions tightness for Girma, and the move is precautionary. Girma's been dealing with a calf issue that dates back to last year.
No goals to take into halftime for either side, but it's hard to ignore Colombia's efforts to successfully control the first half. Despite losing the possession battle (31%), it's Colombia who is doing more with the ball when they actually have it. They lead in shots (seven), but the USWNT are level with attempts on target (two) and need more in the final third during the second half. It will be interesting to see if Hayes makes any immediate changes at halftime; she's typically allowed the starting eleven to figure it out a bit to open the second half.
The USWNT's lack of shooting is definitely catching up to them as the half winds down. Patterson does a good job dancing with the ball on towards the corner flag and whips the ball through the box. Lavelle is in the middle and gets a touch on it, but it's a point-blank save by Tapia on the best look of the half for the USWNT.
Impressive first half for the South Americans. They've come out and absolutely taken the game to the USWNT. They kept the Stars and Stripes without a shot on target for nearly 35 minutes, and still lead the game in shots (five) and attempts on target (two).
31' It's been a dramatic SheBelieves Cup for Colombia, who are less than a week removed from losing 4-1 to Canada and are now really going toe-to-toe with the USWNT. Getting into the box has been fairly easy at times for the visitors, the USWNT really relying on some last-ditch defending in the box to keep this game scoreless. The Colombian contingent in the stadium, though outnumbered, are matching the team's performance in terms of volume, too.
27' Despite some free kicks and fouls lost, the USWNT is responding well to Colombia's chances. The USWNT is responding by not... responding? In the past, some of the game might have gotten under players' skin, but not during this match. Colombia is leading with three shots and the best attempt on target so far.
17' A celver build up off a free kick for Colombia. Venegas is inside the box and tries to chip Tullis-Joyce far post, but the ball ends up on the roof of the net. Nervy moments for USWNT? Emma Hayes will want to see the response.
Past the 15-minute mark now, and Colombia is doing a good job of disrupting tempo for the USWNT. Winning some early fouls and managing the clock along with their smaller piece of possession.
10' Alyssa Thompson is getting active early in the game and connecting with Lavelle. Her right-footed shot from distance is blocked.
Eight minutes into the game, and the USWNT have their first corner after a good sequence between Patterson and Sentnor. The service from Lavelle is just over the box, and despite efforts to recycle the ball back in, the danger is mostly neutralized by Colombia.
The stage is set at Sports Illustrated Stadium where, no surprise, it is a pro-USWNT crowd but there is a solid Colombian contingent in the building (and near the press box). Should make for a fun environment to accompany what should hopefully be an entertaining match.
Heath took a moment to join the broadcast desk and brought her childhood ball with her. She recounted how she received it in 1999 during the World Cup and how that moment inspired her. The ball was signed by Brandi Chastain and said "dream." Heath asked Chastain to sign it again at the desk.
A U.S. Soccer legend, Tobin Heath, stepped away from the game due to injuries. Fully embracing retirement now, and finding plenty of success within the game off the pitch with her analysis and RE-Inc brand, Heath walks away from the USWNT. She represented the crest from 2008 to 2021 with 181 appearances, 36 goals, 42 assists, two World Cups, and two Olympic gold medals. She announced her retirement last July and will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame on May 1, 2026.
We're just a few minutes away from kickoff, so let's have fun with a little game prediction:
USWNT wins this one handily. I don't mean like a blowout, I mean like maybe there will be a moment where hands are thrown. A lot will depend on how Yohannes, Coffey, and A. Thompson handle the middle third, but a definitive win. Pick: USA 2, Colombia 0
Winger Trinity Rodman is no stranger to going up against Colombia. Relive some of her top highlights against the Conmebol side 👀
There's been no confusion about Emma Hayes's efforts to grow the program her way. After winning the 2024 Olympic gold medal, the coach got right to work mapping out the two-year build-up to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. It included expanding the player pool and relaunching the U23 team in 2025, and in 2026 it's about continuing that growth with clearer end goals in mind.
Pardeep Cattry writes about Emma Hayes' USWNT evolution continues with SheBelieves Cup finale against Colombia: 'We have to play our game'the USWNT's evolution:
There's a sturdiness to the USWNT during this edition of the SheBelieves Cup, players new and old demonstrating a sense of reliability regardless of the task in front of them. That will be the expectation against Colombia, too, with Hayes once again mentioning emotional control as a feature of the layered performance she hopes to see on Saturday. Who exactly will take to the pitch remains a question – the head coach has essentially split her squad into two, Wednesday's lineup against Canada appearing more like a first-choice team than the relatively inexperienced group that started against Argentina.
"I've made it clear this year there will be, particularly in three-game windows, two teams per se that will play, maybe not all of the time, so we can get a chance to develop the connections for a group of players over two games and one group over one of the games," Hayes said. That, for me, is the bigger priority, putting together situations where, in the case of the last game, Phallon [Tullis-Joyce], [Emily] Sonnett, and [Naomi] Girma develop that connection between those three. Same with Emily Fox and Trinity Rodman on the right-hand side."
Hayes' experimentation period has allowed her to learn as much as she can about the talent pool as possible, in some cases, discovering and developing versatility in different players. That is especially true for Ally Sentnor, one of the main beneficiaries of the head coach's open-door policy and the lone goalscorer against Canada. The 22-year-old has played across the front line for the USWNT but has recently demonstrated her strengths in and around the box as a No. 9.
Following the SheBelieves Cup, the USWNT will return to camp next month. They will host three games against Japan beginning April 11. The 2026 NWSL regular season is slated to start on March 13.
Colombia head coach Angelo Marsiglia named a 23-player roster for the tournament, though they're missing some key players, including Catalina Usme, Mayra Ramirez, and Lorena Bedoya. Maithe Lopez was called into the camps after an injury to Carolina Arias.
Their first two games have been somewhat lackluster. An opening day lopsided loss, 4-1, against Canada, and a narrow 1-0 win against CONMEBOL rivals Argentina. The squad was guests during the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, where they lost 2-0 to the United States last year. U.S. national team head coach Emma Hayes is expecting a big challenge from the Colombians.
"I think if we thought there was provocation in the game against Argentina, I think it would be ramped up in this game. And I think that it's important for us to be conscious of our emotional control. We can't control what the opponent does, but we have to be aware that Colombia, like Argentina, is part of their game too, to disrupt," Hayes said.
"Our response, our choice in response to certain things, are what I'm going to be looking for as a sign of growth within us. If we're provoked, what's our response? If we're provoked again, what's our response? How are we managing ourselves and each other? ...We have to play our game. I'm interested in what we do and how we impose ourselves. I think they are organized enough to make it difficult for us to break them down easily. And I think it's been a great tournament, with three very, very different teams. So looking forward to it."
Colombia is currently ranked 20th in the official FIFA rankings, take a look at Colombia's complete roster:
Colombia's 2026 SheBelieves Cup squad
Goalkeepers (3): Catalina Pérez (RC Strasbourg), Katherine Tapia (Palmeiras), Natalia Giraldo (América de Cali)
Defenders (7): Ana María Guzmán (Palmeiras), Daniela Arias (San Diego Wave), Daniela Caracas (Espanyol), Jorelyn Carabalí (Boston Legacy), Manuela Vanegas (Brighton), Mary José Álvarez (Marseille), Yirleidis Quejada (Pachuca)
Midfielders (6): Daniela Montoya (Grêmio), Gabriela Rodríguez (Cruzeiro), Gisela Robledo (Corinthians), Ilana Izquierdo (Tigres), Leicy Santos (Washington Spirit), Marcela Restrepo (Monterrey)
Forwards (6): Greicy Landazury (Palmeiras), Liced Serna (Pumas), Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid), Manuela Pavi (Toluca), Valerin Loboa (Portland Thorns), Wendy Bonilla (Pumas), Maithe López (Vancouver Rise)
Wednesday's match will be a final chance to experience some tournament scenarios for players who haven't had them before. Forward Ally Sentnor, who scored the game-winner against Canada, was part of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup roster that lost in 2025. She scored the lone goal against Japan.
Manager Emma Hayes has given players different looks in the nine position, including Sentnor on Wednesday, and the 22-year-old is embracing the responsibility, having once played the position back home in her youth club days, and feels more adjusted with playing two pro seasons in NWSL.
"I always say, coming into this team, I'm willing to do whatever role is required, and I love playing any position for this team. I talked a lot with Emma and my staff at home on how I can really bring my skill set into each position that I play, and that I'm not going to be your typical hold up, you know, crosses, finishing with my head, in the air, type of nine. But I can bring a lot to that position with speed and agility and, more of like, turning defenders," said Sentnor in pregame availability.
Hayes is no stranger to player rotations, but Sentnor earned another start for tonight's game. Defender Giselle Thompson started consecutive games, a rarity in the Hayes era, so we see defender Avery Patterson in action after getting called into camps following injuries to Kate Wiesner and Jordyn Bugg.
Defender Emily Sonnett is the only player to have appeared on all 11SheBelieves Cup rosters with the USWNT since the tournament began in 2016. If the USWNT wins the tournament, she'll be the only player to be a part of eight SheBelieves Cup titles. Sonnett has played in 19 total SheBelieves matches heading into the Match 7 game. Currently, both former goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and Sonnett are the only players with seven titles each.