USWNT vs. Colombia score: USA soccer reclaim SheBelieves Cup crown on Alyssa Thompson winner

There's been no confusion about Emma Hayes's efforts to grow the program her way. After winning the 2024 Olympic gold medal, the coach got right to work mapping out the two-year build-up to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. It included expanding the player pool and relaunching the U23 team in 2025, and in 2026 it's about continuing that growth with clearer end goals in mind.

Pardeep Cattry writes about the USWNT's evolution:

There's a sturdiness to the USWNT during this edition of the SheBelieves Cup, players new and old demonstrating a sense of reliability regardless of the task in front of them. That will be the expectation against Colombia, too, with Hayes once again mentioning emotional control as a feature of the layered performance she hopes to see on Saturday. Who exactly will take to the pitch remains a question – the head coach has essentially split her squad into two, Wednesday's lineup against Canada appearing more like a first-choice team than the relatively inexperienced group that started against Argentina.

"I've made it clear this year there will be, particularly in three-game windows, two teams per se that will play, maybe not all of the time, so we can get a chance to develop the connections for a group of players over two games and one group over one of the games," Hayes said. That, for me, is the bigger priority, putting together situations where, in the case of the last game, Phallon [Tullis-Joyce], [Emily] Sonnett, and [Naomi] Girma develop that connection between those three. Same with Emily Fox and Trinity Rodman on the right-hand side."

Hayes' experimentation period has allowed her to learn as much as she can about the talent pool as possible, in some cases, discovering and developing versatility in different players. That is especially true for Ally Sentnor, one of the main beneficiaries of the head coach's open-door policy and the lone goalscorer against Canada. The 22-year-old has played across the front line for the USWNT but has recently demonstrated her strengths in and around the box as a No. 9.