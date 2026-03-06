The 2026 SheBelieves Cup concludes on Saturday with the U.S. women's national team facing Colombia. The USWNT could reclaim the SheBelieves Cup title with a draw or a win after having its five consecutive tournament-winning streak snapped by Japan in 2025. It would be the first SheBelieves Cup title for the group with head coach Emma Hayes on the sidelines.

The program has won seven of the last ten editions of the tournament. Most recently, in 2024, with interim coach Twila Kilgore, who ran the team until Hayes' arrival in June 2024. The group settled for a runners-up finish to Japan in 2025, losing the final 2-1.

Now Hayes and her roster are coming off a crucial 1-0 win against regional rivals Canada on Wednesday. The victory helped the United States take control of the tournament table. They lead the competition with 6 points and have plenty of tournament experience in the bank for newer players in the senior squad.

Here's how to watch the game and key storylines:

How to watch USA vs. Colombia

Date: Saturday, March 7 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sports Illustrated Stadium -- Harrison, New Jersey

TV: TBS

Stream: HBO Max

A final tournament test for USWNT

Wednesday's match will be a final chance to experience some tournament scenarios for players who haven't had them before. Forward Ally Sentnor, who scored the game-winner against Canada, was part of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup roster that lost in 2025. She scored the lone goal against Japan.

Manager Emma Hayes has given players different looks in the nine position, including Sentnor on Wednesday, and the 22-year-old is embracing the responsibility, having once played the position back home in her youth club days, and feels more adjusted with playing two pro seasons in NWSL.

"I always say, coming into this team, I'm willing to do whatever role is required, and I love playing any position for this team. I talked a lot with Emma and my staff at home on how I can really bring my skill set into each position that I play, and that I'm not going to be your typical hold up, you know, crosses, finishing with my head, in the air, type of nine. But I can bring a lot to that position with speed and agility and, more of like, turning defenders," said Sentnor.

Hayes is no stranger to player rotations, so there's a good chance Sentnor might be an option off the bench after starting against Canada. Defender Giselle Thompson started consecutive games, a rarity in the Hayes era, so there's a chance to see defenders Avery Patterson or Emily Sams in action after the duo got called into camps following injuries to Kate Wiesner and Jordyn Bugg.

Scouting Colombia

Colombia head coach Angelo Marsiglia named a 23-player roster for the tournament, though they're missing some key players, including Catalina Usme, Mayra Ramirez, and Lorena Bedoya. Maithe Lopez was called into the camps after an injury to Carolina Arias.

Their first two games have been somewhat lackluster. An opening day lopsided loss, 4-1, against Canada, and a narrow 1-0 win against CONMEBOL rivals Argentina. The squad was guests during the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, where they lost 2-0 to the United States last year. U.S. national team head coach Emma Hayes is expecting a big challenge from the Colombians.

"I think if we thought there was provocation in the game against Argentina, I think it would be ramped up in this game. And I think that it's important for us to be conscious of our emotional control. We can't control what the opponent does, but we have to be aware that Colombia, like Argentina, is part of their game too, to disrupt," Hayes said.

"Our response, our choice in response to certain things, are what I'm going to be looking for as a sign of growth within us. If we're provoked, what's our response? If we're provoked again, what's our response? How are we managing ourselves and each other? ...We have to play our game. I'm interested in what we do and how we impose ourselves. I think they are organized enough to make it difficult for us to break them down easily. And I think it's been a great tournament, with three very, very different teams. So looking forward to it."

Colombia is currently ranked 20th in the official FIFA rankings, take a look at Colombia's complete roster:

Colombia's 2026 SheBelieves Cup squad

Goalkeepers (3): Catalina Pérez (RC Strasbourg), Katherine Tapia (Palmeiras), Natalia Giraldo (América de Cali)

Defenders (7): Ana María Guzmán (Palmeiras), Daniela Arias (San Diego Wave), Daniela Caracas (Espanyol), Jorelyn Carabalí (Boston Legacy), Manuela Vanegas (Brighton), Mary José Álvarez (Marseille), Yirleidis Quejada (Pachuca)

Midfielders (6): Daniela Montoya (Grêmio), Gabriela Rodríguez (Cruzeiro), Gisela Robledo (Corinthians), Ilana Izquierdo (Tigres), Leicy Santos (Washington Spirit), Marcela Restrepo (Monterrey)

Forwards (6): Greicy Landazury (Palmeiras), Liced Serna (Pumas), Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid), Manuela Pavi (Toluca), Valerin Loboa (Portland Thorns), Wendy Bonilla (Pumas), Maithe López (Vancouver Rise)

Look ahead

Following the SheBelieves Cup, the USWNT will return to camp next month. They will host three games against Japan beginning April 11. The 2026 NWSL regular season is slated to start on March 13.