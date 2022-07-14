USWNT has dominated the competition in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship and they will try to continue that trend on Thursday against Costa Rica in the semifinal round on Paramount+. Alex Morgan and the Stars and Stripes have shut out all of their opponents through the group stage of the Concacaf W Championship 2022 and haven't conceded a goal in any kind of competition since a 9-1 win over Uzbekistan on April 9. Costa Rica put on two dominant performances to start off its 2022 W Championship run, but enters Thursday's game after a disappointing 2-0 loss to Canada. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio Uninversitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico is set for 7 p.m. ET. The USWNT is the -5000 favorite in the latest USWNT vs. Costa Rica odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Costa Rica is a +4000 underdog and a draw is priced at +950. The over-under for goals is 3.5, and this match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch USWNT vs. Costa Rica

USWNT vs. Costa Rica date: Thursday, July 14

USWNT vs. Costa Rica time: 7 p.m. ET

USWNT vs. Costa Rica streaming: Paramount+

Concacaf W Championship picks for USWNT vs. Costa Rica

For USWNT vs. Costa Rica, Green is picking two to four goals to be scored in this game for a -140 payout.

For USWNT vs. Costa Rica, Green is picking two to four goals to be scored in this game for a -140 payout. The expert notes that the United States has an impressive head-to-head record against La Sele, recording scores of 6-0, 6-0, 4-0, 5-0 and 6-0 over the last four meetings. The U.S. has also kept a clean sheet in three straight matches through the tournament and is expected to have an elevated game after a somewhat sleepy 1-0 win over Mexico on Monday.

Green points out that Costa Rica hasn't lost by a heavy margin since it last faced the United States in February 2020, but thinks the USWNT's offensive firepower will be difficult for them to contain.

"Costa Rica was completely outplayed by Canada in its final group stage game, suggesting it will struggle on Thursday," Green told SportsLine. Stream the match now here.

