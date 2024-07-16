The United States women's national team will square off against Costa Rica in their final Olympic send-off match. The USWNT is coming off a 1-0 victory against Mexico on Saturday where we got a glimpse at Hayes' preferred starting eleven. Costa Rica is coming off a 2-0 loss last month against Argentina, and Tuesday's meeting will be the 18th matchup all-time between the two Concacaf teams, with the USWNT winning all 17 previous meetings.

Here's how to watch the upcoming game:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, July 16



Tuesday, July 16 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



7:30 p.m. ET Place: Audi Field -- Washington D.C.



Audi Field -- Washington D.C. TV: TNT, TruTV, Universe | Live stream: Max, Peacock



Storylines

USWNT: The USWNT enters the final send-off match as heavy favorites. Their previous 17 consecutive wins against Costa Rica are the most against any single opponent without a loss in program history. Against Mexico, Emma Hayes rolled out with what is likely her preferred starting eleven, and there will likely be rotation against Costa Rica. So look for different options in the attack with Jaedyn Shaw or Lynn Williams, or defensive shifts from Emily Sonnett and Casey Krueger.

Costa Rica: Head coach Beni Rubido has a 22-player roster to manage for Tuesday's match against the USWNT. The group will be led by midfielder and team captain Raquel "Rocky" Rodríguez, who plays for NWSL's Angel City FC. Forward Priscila Chinchilla plays overseas for Zenit in Russia and is capable of covering lots of ground if Las Ticas plan to counterpress against the USWNT.

Prediction

Costa Rica usually hang tough and plays up to the competition in Concacaf. With some rotation for Hayes and USWNT look for a patient start before the USNWT wraps up a win. Pick: USWNT 2, Costa Rica 0