The 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup is officially underway as the U.S. women's national team prepare to open the tournament on Tuesday. The USWNT will face the Dominican Republic at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., and are considered heavy favorites to lift the trophy. The two sides were drawn into Group A alongside Mexico and Argentina, and the two top finishers in the group will advance to the quarterfinals along with the two best third-place teams. Fans can watch all the Gold Cup action across CBS Sports platforms Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Here's what to know ahead of the upcoming match:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, February 20 | Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20 | 10:15 p.m. ET Location: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California



Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California Stream: Paramount+



Storylines

USWNT: The squad is getting its first crack at tournament play since their exit in the round of 16 during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The majority of the roster is currently in preseason form with several players preparing for the upcoming NWSL season. Only four players are in club season -- team captain Linsdey Horan, Emily Fox, Mia Fishel, and Korbin Albert all play in Europe. Interim head coach Twila Kilgore has been running the team since August 2023 and is undefeated in her time in the role.

Dominican Republic: The national team defeated Guayana to clinch the final spot in the Gold Cup. Before that, they had an exciting build-up to the tournament. Winners of their Gold Cup qualifier group with five wins through six matches, the squad racked up 24 goals through group play. Jazmin Jackson led the team with four goals, and the roster has a pair of goalkeepers in Paloma Peña and Odaliana Gomez who can keep strikers honest. The keeper duo has five clean sheets heading into Gold Cup group play.

Players to watch

Emily Fox: Recently signed with Arsenal and has rapidly become a key figure for the Women's Super League side in just a handful of matches. She's been heavily involved in generating offense as an attacking fullback, and with European clubs in form at the moment, don't be surprised if Fox gets tabbed for time at right back.

Lindsey Horan: Another USWNT member who plays overseas, expect the Olympique Lyon midfielder to help set the tempo for the squad to kick off Gold Cup. The team captain can make things easier for her teammates on the ball or through the air.

What they're saying

Fox on the first-ever Gold Cup: "I think for us, end of 2023, we ... wanted to keep going. Now that we've had the offseason and all that, we're excited to get back into it. The Gold Cup, it being a tournament and us being together for a long period of time, I think we're all really excited to get those connections, that chemistry, and really make a statement at this tournament," she said.

Horan on the significance of Gold Cup: "I think this Gold Cup, it's a tournament itself that we want to win, and it is also [a] direct correlation to the Olympics [in] how it's kind of set up. It's a major tournament so it's cool that we get this preparation leading into to the Olympics," she said.

Prediction

There might be an undeniable gap in form between teams in Concacaf, but tournament-style play can still provide a surprise or two. Some preseason form by U.S. players could mean extended minutes without a goal but the U.S. will get all three points. Pick: USWNT 3, DR, 0