How to watch Dominican Republic vs. USWNT

USWNT vs. Dominican Republic date: Tuesday, Feb. 20

USWNT vs. Dominican Republic time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for Dominican Republic vs. USWNT

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For USWNT vs. Dominican Republic, Sutton is picking the U.S. to win by a score of 5-0. The expert acknowledges that the Dominican Republic have played well as of late, but also points out that this will be their toughest challenge yet. The Dominican Republic hasn't been held without a goal since July 2023, but will be facing an American squad that has recorded a clean sheet in five of their last seven matches.

"The U.S. have won five of their last six matches and the likes of Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Trinity Rodman, and Sophia Smith will lead the Americans to a comfortable victory in their opening match of the Concacaf W Gold Cup," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

