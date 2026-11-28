The U.S. women's national team are officially looking ahead to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. The program booked its spot at the 2027 World Cup on Friday night, with a lopsided 8-0, win against El Salvador in the Concacaf W Championship quarterfinals at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium.

The United States needed a win to secure one of four direct World Cup berths for the region, and alongside Jamaica, two spots remain with two more quarterfinals set for Saturday between Canada and Panama, and Mexico and Haiti. The USWNT victory is head coach Emma Hayes' first Concacaf tournament win after taking over as manager in June 2024.

Now the USWNT are playing for regional pride, with the Concacaf W Championship still on the line. The squad will face Jamaica in a semifinal on Tuesday. But here are three takeaways from the big win.

Sanchez's six-minute hat trick

With a new knockout format for the Concacaf W Championship, the four quarterfinal winners qualify for Brazil directly, while the four losers drop into a play-in round for a shot at an intercontinental playoff spot. The quarterfinal matches were based on team rankings in the region. The top-seeded USWNT matched up against eighth-ranked El Salvador.

While on paper and form, the USWNT were favorites to win, there was still a level of unpredictability because the two programs had never played each other before Friday's quarterfinal. But it took little time to set the tempo for the USWNT, with an early cross in by Sophia Wilson and a final touch by defender Kennedy Wesley. Her centerback partner Tierna Davidson extended the lead, then Mallory Swanson, all before Ashley Sanchez truly put the game away.

Sanchez, fresh off winning the NWSL Golden Boot and NWSL MVP after scoring 20 goals in the regular season, scored a hat trick in a six-minute span just past the half-hour mark of the match.

The U.S. finished with 25 shots, 15 on target, and did not allow El Salvador a shot on target throughout the match, as they eventually locked up the game with an eight-goal win.

"We were just trying to finish what we started; we knew that they were going to come out and have a little bit more fire with how many goals we scored in the first half, and we were just trying to keep calm and keep the game in our hands. And I think we accomplished that," Sanchez said after the game.

Sanchez's stock is rising with the national team after a positional shift to winger for club, a stellar NWSL regular season, and a successful camp and appearances against Spain during the October window. Now she can add a World Cup qualifying hat-trick to her 2026 resume.

Her return to the national team in October came after nearly 700 days away from playing internationally. She hadn't been in the mix following her last appearance in October 2024.

"Obviously it's amazing, but I feel like, for me, I'm still really new to this environment with this new staff, with this team, and I'm just trying my best to get acclimated as quick as possible," Sanchez said. "And obviously, I want to contribute as best as I can."

Hayes and her staff have often given players the feedback of consistency. To be able to perform at the top international level, form has to be less than moment-to-moment brilliant and more about the process and effort for positive outcomes.

"I think about Ashley all year being on the back post has been synonymous with her performances," Hayes said about Sanchez's performance. "That's one of her key strengths. If you put the ball in those areas, she will be there. For us, it was about putting balls in areas for people to attack, and I thought we did what we've been working on ... I think with Ashley, she's fitted in really well from the start. I think having the experiences she's had, not just in the league but previously with this team, put her in good stead. And I think that she brings another goal threat."

A massive blowout win to clinch a spot in the World Cup will still have lessons, if nothing else, more trust in the overall processes.

"There's the parts of my job I love -- the most are the people and the players, and the things I enjoyed the most was the processes that led to the things we've been working on," Hayes said. "Doesn't matter what you teach in whatever profession. I'm a coach, and I love nothing more than something you work on. You bring it to life in a game, and that most importantly, they have the belief, the confidence, the conviction to do it again and again."

Swanson thrives in newer role

Hayes will have more to evaluate after the win, particularly in the midfield, which saw a new trio rolled out with Lily Yohannes and Lindsey Heaps, with Mallory Swanson as an attacking midfielder. It was Swanson's first start since 2024, following off-bench appearances against Spain last month.

Swanson has typically played as a winger or forward, though she spent a few games with her club team in the No. 10 role when she first arrived in 2021. With the opportunity to tinker a bit, Hayes once again tried a double pivot with Heaps and Yohannes, while Swanson played higher and often overlapped with Wilson on the top line.

The Wilson-Swanson duo was part of the 2024 Olympic gold medal-winning attacking trio dubbed "triple espresso," with Trinity Rodman. Rodman was a late scratch for the Concacaf W Championship following a minor shoulder injury she sustained during the 2026 NWSL Championship.

"I think it is a little bit of a different position that I've played with this team, but I think the way we kind of look at it is -- it's a dynamic," Swanson said after the game.

"You know, we want to be hybrid. We want to be fluid, and yeah, playing with Soph, I think we just kind of get each other. We get each other's movements, and as we play more and more games together, train more together. Yeah, it's just gonna click even better," she said.

The positional shift against El Salvador ultimately paid off. Swanson created Davidson's goal from a set piece, then scored her 40th goal for the USWNT immediately after her assist. Throughout the game, she played alongside Wilson and Alyssa Thompson, and the trio combined for most of the first-half chances.

El Salvador's struggles

El Salvador was a long shot heading into the tournament, and the locker room was on an emotional rollercoaster following their October window. Head coach Eric Acuña publicly blasted his players last month after losses to Paraguay, took away camp privileges like coffee breaks, criticized his roster overall, and even threatened not to call in players for the November window.

Their first appearance in the Concacaf W Championship went about as poorly as it could have, in a demoralizing defeat, without a single shot throughout the 90 minutes against the USWNT.

In the days leading up to the tournament, the federation even pledged a $1 million bonus to the roster, split among the 23 players, if they somehow qualified for the World Cup -- another tactic that seemed to be a motivator but was perceived as some sort of distorted boost. While there are programs with success in the region, there are notable gaps for other nations, and ultimately that was on full display in the loss against the USWNT.

"I'd like to see that million dollars go to the players in El Salvador," Hayes said after the game when asked about El Salvador's performance. "It's nice to know that there's money available to support those players. I want to see more money go into the infrastructure, not just making the World Cup, into the infrastructure of the countries. Not going to sit here and deny there isn't a gap between equity in the United States versus other Concacaf countries. That's a big gap, and one that there needs to be investment, and it can't just be because of the World Cup. You have to invest to put the structures in place, to put players in a position where they can develop their professionalism and feel supported as players. They deserve that."

"It's easy to criticize players who don't receive the level of professional support that even players in the United States do. So, I think their fans did them proud; they made some great noise behind me," Hayes said. "More investment's needed. ... FIFA have to play a role in that, too, not just the region."

What's next

The United States plays Jamaica in the first semifinal on Tuesday with a place in the Dec. 5 final at stake. Jamaica beat Costa Rica 3-0 in Friday's first quarterfinal.

El Salvador's World Cup hopes are not over. It will face Costa Rica in the play-in round on Wednesday, with a berth in the intercontinental play-off tournament on the line.