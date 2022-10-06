The U.S. women's national team will play a two-game series in Europe and face England's women's national team on Friday at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The team will go on to face Spain in Pamplona on Tuesday. The 2019 FIFA World Cup champions will take on the 2022 Euro champions in front of what is expected to be a record-setting crowd of over 80,000 expected as the two sides meet for the 19th time overall. The USWNT lead the overall series 12-4-2, and seven of the last eight meetings between the teams were decided by one goal or fewer, with the USA holding a 5-2-1 advantage over that stretch.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Friday, October 3 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Friday, October 3 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium -- London, England

: Wembley Stadium -- London, England TV: FOX

FOX Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Want more coverage of women's soccer? Listen below and make sure to follow Attacking Third, A Tri-weekly CBS Soccer Podcast devoted to bringing you everything you need to know from the NWSL and around the globe.

Storylines

USWNT: USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski named a similar 24-player roster ahead of the European matches that featured in the Concacaf W Championship. The matchup was initially announced and met with great anticipation, with two powerhouse programs going head to head less than a year before the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Ahead of European friendlies, U.S. Soccer released the commissioned Sally Q. Yates independent investigation into allegations of past abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women's professional soccer on Monday. Emphasis on player wellness over a winning result has been emphasized by Andonovski in light of the full Yates report.

The team will be without Alex Morgan (injury), Mallory Pugh (family commitment), and Taylor Kornieck (injury) -- Jaelin Howell is the only player called in as a replacement. Expect the team to dictate the game through the midfield, with Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan, and Andi Sullivan setting the tempo.

England: The Lionesses punched their ticket to the 2023 World Cup shortly after being crowned champions of Europe in July. Head coach Sarina Wiegman and her squad now have the opportunity to make another statement as they go up against the reigning World Cup champions. The team is also without some key players of their own, including Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo. Lotte Wubben-Moy and Nikita Parris have been added to the squad in light of the recent injuries.

USWNT vs. England prediction

The two sides will play a tense match early, unlikely to open up till later in the second half, leading to a narrow scoreline. Draw: USWNT 1, England 1.