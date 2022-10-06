Teams looking to extend impressive winning streaks collide when the United States Women's National Team visits England for an international friendly on Friday. The USWNT have won 13 consecutive matches since battling the Czech Republic to a 0-0 draw in the 2022 SheBelieves Cup back in February while England has followed a 0-0 draw against Spain in the 2022 Arnold Clark Cup that same month with 14 straight victories. The sides haven't met since the U.S. posted a 2-0 triumph in the 2020 SheBelieves Cup.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Wembley Stadium in London. The USWNT are listed as +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) on the money line in the latest England vs. USA odds, while the Lionesses are +165 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is set at +240 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5. Before making any USA vs. England picks or international soccer predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 130-95-1 on his soccer picks this year, returning more than $2,000 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down the USWNT vs. England matchup from every angle and just revealed his coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for England vs. USWNT:

USWNT vs. England money line: England +160, USWNT +135, Draw +240

USWNT vs. England over/under: 2.5

ENG: The Lionesses have outscored their opponents 64-4 during their winning streak

USA: The Americans have allowed only two goals during their current run

USWNT vs. England picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why England can win

The Lionesses are in the midst of a 22-game unbeaten streak as they've recorded 20 wins and two draws since suffering a 2-0 loss to Canada in a friendly on Apr. 13, 2021. They are coming off a 10-0 rout of Luxembourg on Sept. 6 in a FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying match. Eight different members of the squad scored in the dominant victory, with midfielder Georgia Stanway being one of two players with a pair of goals.

England will be without several key players as captain Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo and Lucy Parker are battling injuries, but forward Nikita Parris and defender Lotte Wubben-Moy have been added to the roster as replacements. Parris tallied in the lopsided win against Luxembourg and also scored three days earlier in England's 2-0 triumph over Austria. Midfielder Ella Toone also has been effective of late, converting in two of the Lionesses' last three matches.

Why USA can win

The Americans also will be missing a top player as star forward Alex Morgan is sidelined with a knee injury. They are hoping youngster Sophia Smith can provide an offensive spark in Morgan's absence. The 22-year-old forward set the tone in the USWNT's 4-0 victory against Nigeria in a friendly on Sept. 3 by opening the scoring in the 14th minute and also tallied just before halftime to give the club a 3-0 lead.

The U.S. saw their streak of nine consecutive clean sheets come to an end three days later as the Nigerians scored in the 50th minute to knot the contest. But midfielder Rose Lavelle netted her fourth tally of the year 16 minutes later and the Americans went on to extend their unbeaten streak on home soil to 71 matches. The USWNT enters Friday with a 21-game overall unbeaten run since losing 1-0 to Canada in the semifinals of the 2020 Olympics on Aug. 2, 2021.

How to make USWNT vs. England picks

Sutton has analyzed England vs. USA from every angle, and he offers up a confident pick and full breakdown for Friday's friendly. He's only sharing his USWNT vs. England analysis and expert pick at SportsLine.

Who will win England vs. USA? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bet for the USWNT vs. England match, all from the soccer expert who is up more than $2,000 on his soccer picks in 2022, and find out.