USWNT vs. England score, takeaways: World Cup favorites drop points again in SheBelieves Cup

After blowing a 2-1 lead against Japan in the SheBelieves Cup opener on Wednesday and settling for a draw, the U.S. managed to come back from that deficit on Saturday to draw England 2-2. Megan Rapinoe scored the opener 33 minutes in with a volley, but two goals in under 20 minutes saw England roar back before Tobin Heath drew the U.S. level 67 minutes in. The result puts the U.S. in a tough spot to win the cup with just one game remaining and two points back of first place. Here are three takeaways:

Rapinoe's goal was out of this world

Rapinoe scored an absolutely out of this world goal to open the scoring in what was one of the best goals of the weekend, women or men. Look at this hit into the upper corner:

Few players can hit the ball like that, and it was far from lucky. Her form, how she lined up her body, she knew what she was trying to do. Just look at England's goalkeeper left there frozen. What a golazo.

Defensive issues once again raise concerns

Look, it's a glorified friendly. The SheBelieves Cup is somewhat new, and while it's a cool competition, this is all about preparing for this summer's World Cup. But some defensive concerns are starting to grow. The U.S. conceded three to France on Jan. 19, two to Japan and then two to England. There was a 1-0 win over Spain mixed in, but seven goals in the last four games just won't cut it. Eight of the previous nine games were shutouts for the U.S., but we have to remember this is against tougher competition.

There was little the U.S. could do on the first goal, which was an indirect free kick inside the box. But the amount of goals this team is conceding is a reason to be a bit concerned. The second goal caught the backline watching, not expecting a first-touch over the top. These are things they can work on though and play with a bit more caution.

Thankfully for the U.S., they salvaged a point on this goal from Heath.

It's not looking good to win the cup

Japan is in first place with four points and a plus-two goal differential, with England in second with the same amount of points and a plus-one differential. And then rests the U.S., two points back and an even goal differential with a game against Brazil left. The U.S. has to beat Brazil to have a chance to win the cup, but even then it isn't likely.

If there is a winner between England and Japan, that team wins the tournament. The U.S. would need to have them draw, and then the U.S. would need to beat Brazil by three goals. It's certainly possible but feels very unlikely.

The USWNT will be disappointed if it doesn't win the cup, but it's not the end of the world. This is all about just making sure everything is ready to go in France this summer.

