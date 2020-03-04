USWNT vs. England: SheBelieves Cup live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, team news
It's a rematch of the World Cup semifinals to kick off play in the SheBelieves Cup
The United States women's national team begins play in the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday night when the reigning World Cup champs host England in Orlando. This game is a rematch of the 2019 World Cup semifinals when the U.S. beat England 2-1 to advance to final where it would then beat the Netherlands 2-0. These two teams are joined in the competition by Spain and Japan.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Viewing information
Date: Thursday, March 5 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Exploria Stadium - Orlando, Florida
TV: ESPN2 and TUDN USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
USWNT: As the top dog in women's soccer, the Americans should be confident entering this one based on their results so far this year. The U.S. is 4-0-0 since the start of the season and hasn't conceded a goal in eight months. The last team to score against the United States was actually England in that World Cup semifinal. Alex Morgan misses the competition as she is expecting the birth of her first child, but Christen Press and Carli Lloyd are both more than good enough to make up for her loss. This will be the toughest test of the cup, but a win will have the U.S. well on its way to the title.
England: The reigning champs of the competition, England went undefeated in the cup last year by beating Brazil and Japan and drawing the United States. They'll be focused on trying to get revenge after that World Cup semifinal defeat, but you have to wonder how sharp they will be having not played a match since November. On the other side, the U.S. has played four matches already in 2020.
Prediction
The U.S. gets the competition off on the right foot with a quality victory over one of the world's best team. Pick: USWNT 2, England 1
-
What to know: FA Cup quarterfinal draw
Here's what to know about Wednesday's draws
-
Chelsea vs. Liverpool preview
The Blues and Reds face off in the fifth round
-
Coronavirus could impact UCL matches
Several second legs, including in France and Italy, could be played without spectators
-
Atlanta Josef Martinez suffers torn ACL
The 2018 MLS MVP winner suffered the injury in Nashville on Saturday
-
Nations League draw results
Here's everything to know about Tuesday's UEFA Nations League draw
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Chelsea knocks Liverpool out of FA Cup
Liverpool has now gone back-to-back games without scoring
-
Real Madrid beats Barcelona in El Clasico
Two unexpected heroes help Real Madrid regain sole possession of first place in La Liga standings