USWNT vs. England: SheBelieves Cup live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, team news

The United States women's national team begins play in the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday night when the reigning World Cup champs host England in Orlando. This game is a rematch of the 2019 World Cup semifinals when the U.S. beat England 2-1 to advance to final where it would then beat the Netherlands 2-0. These two teams are joined in the competition by Spain and Japan.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information



Date: Thursday, March 5 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Exploria Stadium - Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN2 and TUDN USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

USWNT: As the top dog in women's soccer, the Americans should be confident entering this one based on their results so far this year. The U.S. is 4-0-0 since the start of the season and hasn't conceded a goal in eight months. The last team to score against the United States was actually England in that World Cup semifinal. Alex Morgan misses the competition as she is expecting the birth of her first child, but Christen Press and Carli Lloyd are both more than good enough to make up for her loss. This will be the toughest test of the cup, but a win will have the U.S. well on its way to the title.

England: The reigning champs of the competition, England went undefeated in the cup last year by beating Brazil and Japan and drawing the United States. They'll be focused on trying to get revenge after that World Cup semifinal defeat, but you have to wonder how sharp they will be having not played a match since November. On the other side, the U.S. has played four matches already in 2020.

Prediction

The U.S. gets the competition off on the right foot with a quality victory over one of the world's best team. Pick: USWNT 2, England 1