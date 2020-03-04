USWNT vs. England: SheBelieves Cup live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, team news

It's a rematch of the World Cup semifinals to kick off play in the SheBelieves Cup

The United States women's national team begins play in the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday night when the reigning World Cup champs host England in Orlando. This game is a rematch of the 2019 World Cup semifinals when the U.S. beat England 2-1 to advance to final where it would then beat the Netherlands 2-0. These two teams are joined in the competition by Spain and Japan. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, March 5 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Exploria Stadium - Orlando, Florida
TV: ESPN2 and TUDN USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 

Storylines

USWNT: As the top dog in women's soccer, the Americans should be confident entering this one based on their results so far this year. The U.S. is 4-0-0 since the start of the season and hasn't conceded a goal in eight months. The last team to score against the United States was actually England in that World Cup semifinal. Alex Morgan misses the competition as she is expecting the birth of her first child, but Christen Press and Carli Lloyd are both more than good enough to make up for her loss. This will be the toughest test of the cup, but a win will have the U.S. well on its way to the title.

England: The reigning champs of the competition, England went undefeated in the cup last year by beating Brazil and Japan and drawing the United States. They'll be focused on trying to get revenge after that World Cup semifinal defeat, but you have to wonder how sharp they will be having not played a match since November. On the other side, the U.S. has played four matches already in 2020. 

Prediction

The U.S. gets the competition off on the right foot with a quality victory over one of the world's best team. Pick: USWNT 2, England 1

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

