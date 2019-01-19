USWNT vs. France: USA international friendly prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The U.S. takes on the World Cup hosts

It's 2019, and that means it's a World Cup year for the United States women's national team. With the tournament this summer in France, the U.S. is in Europe this weekend to take on the host nation. The USWNT faces France in Le Havre. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Friendly: USWNT vs. France

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 19
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Stade Oceane in Le Havre
  • TV channel: FS1 and Univision Deportes
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: N/A

Storylines

USA: The U.S. is taking in the experience while in France. Getting to visit the World Cup host nation months in advance is a plus to get used to some of the customs of the country, but the players got to do something even cooler. The ladies visited the beaches of Normandy, site of the D-Day Allied invasion. There, the players also met with war veterans. Take a look:

On the soccer front, it's a friendly, but an important one. France is one of the favorites to win the tournament this summer, so this will be good preparation for the reigning champs.

France: Les Bleus are No. 3 in the world rankings, with the United States No. 1. It's a fantastic test for the host country to measure itself against the winners of the last World Cup.

USA vs. France prediction

Both teams score in the second half, and the U.S. nearly wins it late, but both settle for a draw.

Pick: Draw

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division.

