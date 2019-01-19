USWNT vs. France: USA international friendly prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

It's 2019, and that means it's a World Cup year for the United States women's national team. With the tournament this summer in France, the U.S. is in Europe this weekend to take on the host nation. The USWNT faces France in Le Havre. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Friendly: USWNT vs. France

Date : Saturday, Jan. 19



: Saturday, Jan. 19 Time : 2:30 p.m. ET



: 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Stade Oceane in Le Havre



: Stade Oceane in Le Havre TV channel : FS1 and Univision Deportes



: FS1 and Univision Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: N/A

Storylines

USA: The U.S. is taking in the experience while in France. Getting to visit the World Cup host nation months in advance is a plus to get used to some of the customs of the country, but the players got to do something even cooler. The ladies visited the beaches of Normandy, site of the D-Day Allied invasion. There, the players also met with war veterans. Take a look:

Our claim to equality, to liberty, to freedom — that claim is written in Normandy.



And it will endure for eternity. @letsneverforget 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OTG0T2G5Pj — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) January 18, 2019

On the soccer front, it's a friendly, but an important one. France is one of the favorites to win the tournament this summer, so this will be good preparation for the reigning champs.

France: Les Bleus are No. 3 in the world rankings, with the United States No. 1. It's a fantastic test for the host country to measure itself against the winners of the last World Cup.

USA vs. France prediction

Both teams score in the second half, and the U.S. nearly wins it late, but both settle for a draw.

Pick: Draw