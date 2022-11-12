The U.S. women's national team will conclude their two-game series against Germany on Sunday. The two teams will meet at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey and close out the calendar year in the final international window. The USWNT suffered a 2-1 loss to Germany on Thursday and are currently on a three game losing streak, it is the first three game skid for the team since 1993. The USWNT were previously unbeaten in the last 15 head-to-head meetings with Germany, and the previous three meetings during SheBelieves Cup were all decided by just one goal. Sunday's loss snapped the USA's 71-game home unbeaten streak, which had been the second longest in program history and spanned more than five years.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, November 13 | Time : 5 p.m. ET

: Sunday, November 13 | : 5 p.m. ET Location : Red Bull Arena -- Harrison, New Jersey

: Red Bull Arena -- Harrison, New Jersey TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Storylines

USWNT: The group is on a three game losing streak as the end of the calendar year approaches and the coaching seat is hotter than ever for Vlatko Andonovski. The three game losing streak is the first consecutive three game skid for the the team since 1993, and another dropped result would establish a new unwanted record for the side.

The recent 2-1 loss to Germany was a mixed bag for the team with long stretches of solid play and momentum, lots of shots and corners generated, and some very unlucky moments that included multiple shots off the post. But a manageable match that shifted into another loss for the team can hardly feel good at this point in the year, and a final game against Germany to close out the last international window now has an added layer of a "must win" for what would otherwise be a meaningless friendly.

One more opportunity for the players to try and build off their previous game, and the outside backs in Sophia Huerta and Emily Fox will need to provide more for the group if they get tabbed with starts again. If this is one last attempt at further player evaluation ahead of the January camp, to analyze who should be on the World Cup squad come next summer's event in New Zealand, then for the love of soccer start Trinity Rodman and Ashley Sanchez.

Germany: Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and her group snapped a 71 game unbeaten home streak for the the USWNT on Thursday and they can continue to add to the USWNT's losing woes on Sunday. The 2022 UEFA Euro runners-up provided another example of the USWNT's midfield disconnect, and 20-year-old German midfielder Lena Oberdorf facilitated the quick start free kick that led to the lethal game winner between Jule Brand and Paulina Krumbiegel.

Should the U.S. troubles in the middle third continue, expect the game to be another closely contested battle with fresher legs and rotation an advantage for Germany.

USWNT vs. Germany prediction

The team cannot be happy with a three game skid and will likely have a different level of urgency about them, it'll be good enough for a result, just not a winning one. Draw: USWNT 1, Germany 1.