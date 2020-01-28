USWNT vs. Haiti: CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Americans debut in the competition Tuesday night
The United States women's national team wants nothing more than to follow up last year's World Cup triumph than by winning gold this summer at the Olympics. But first the team must qualify. Under new coach Vlatko Andonovski, that journey begins on Tuesday night against Haiti in the 2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship in the United States.
The United States is in Group A, joined by Haiti, Costa Rica and Panama. There are two groups of four and a semifinal and final round. The two teams that make the Feb. 9 final qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The USWNT is the overwhelming favorite to win CONCACAF qualifying.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
USWNT vs. Haiti
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: BBVA Stadium in Houston
- TV channel: FS2
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
USWNT: This squad looks a lot like the team that conquered the world in France last year, with one glaring omission in superstar striker Alex Morgan. That's because the 30-year-old is pregnant and her first child is due in April. In her place we may see Carli Lloyd play a bit more up top or possibly just Christen Press joining the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath. Regardless, without Morgan, this is a competition the U.S. should still win easily.
Haiti: This is an uphill battle for Haiti, but the team looked good in the first round of qualifying and is coming off of a momentum-producing 1-1 draw against Canada just over a week ago. The focus has to be defense first against this U.S. side, but they'll also need a little bit of luck to keep it respectable.
USWNT vs. Haiti prediction
A four-goal first half sets the U.S. up for an easy victory.
Pick: USWNT 6, Haiti 0
-
Eriksen joins Inter Milan
The Danish midfielder is a big boost for Inter's attacking creativity
-
FA Cup fifth-round draw
Here's a look at the complete draw
-
Messi, Ronaldo, Ramos honor Kobe Bryant
Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter were among the nine victims in a helicopter crash
-
Neymar pays tribute to Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash, was a huge fan of the Beautiful Game
-
FA Cup fourth round: Schedule, scores
Here's everything to know about the fourth round of the FA Cup
-
Euro 2020 standings, schedule
Here's what to know about this summer's competition
-
Bellerin earns a point for Gunners
Bellerin's fine late finish was enough to snatch a point
-
Liverpool takes care of United
Liverpool is now 16 points clear of Manchester City