The United States women's national team will face Haiti in the opening match of the Concacaf W Championship on Fourth of July. The tournament serves as World Cup, Olympic and Gold Cup qualifying all rolled into one competition, with action getting underway on Monday in Monterrey, Mexico. The top-ranked Americans are back-to-back reigning champions in Concacaf and have eight titles to their name. Another first-place finish would secure qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and the 2024 Gold Cup.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Game: Concacaf W Championship group stage

Date: Monday, July 4 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Universitario -- Nuevo León, Mexico

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Storylines

United States: Undefeated in 2022 with six wins and one draw while outscoring opponents 33-1, the USWNT have navigated the first half of their calendar year with lots of new faces and younger talent. The squad has faced some moments against opposition where they have struggled to unlock low blocks and needed extended time to establish their attack and get the breakthrough goal. Look for Sophia Smith and Mallory Pugh to have major roles on the front line in the opening game against Haiti.

The team enters the Concacaf W Championship as reigning World Cup champions and as the No. 1 ranked team in the FIFA world rankings. The target will always be on their backs as heavy favorites to win the group and competition. With expansion of teams in the World Cup, four teams will qualify from the Concacaf region. With qualifying also on the line for the Olympics and Gold Cup, there's no margin for error. It would be a massive disappointment and a stain on Vlatko Andonovksi's resume if this group can't win it all. That's just how high the expectations are with this team.

Haiti: Don't sleep on this team as an under-the-radar contender among some experienced sides in Group A. The Haitians have youth on their side, with nine players on the current roster who were part of the 2018 U-20 women's World Cup team. That same team beat Canada for third place during Concacaf qualifying in Trinidad. They have a good core of players who have familiarity with each other at the senior level and have the ability to make in-game adjustments depending on their opposition. The 23-player roster features 12 players who play for French clubs and four players who are currently with U.S. colleges.

Keep an eye on Roselord Borgella, who led all players with 11 goals in the qualifying round, and Batcheba Louis, who was fourth with eight goals. Claire Constant will also be relied upon for consistency performances -- she played in all 23 games (22 starts) for Virginia last season, helping the Cavs post 13 shutouts. She was named the 2018 All-Met Player of the Year by the Washington Post and the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year in Virginia.