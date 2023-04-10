The United States women's national team will conclude a two-game series against Ireland on Tuesday at CITYPARK Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. The international window is the final set of games before Vlatko Andonovski names his final roster for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The team is coming off a 2-0 win against Ireland on Saturday, but the manager will have new players to evaluate during the second match. The team will be without winger Mallory Swanson after she sustained a torn patella tendon during the first half of the game on Saturday. Her timetable for recovery has yet to be determined, but her chance of playing at the World Cup is at risk. Forward Alyssa Thompson has been called up in her place as a replacement.

Here's how you can watch the upcoming match:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, April 11 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 11 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: CITYPARK -- St. Louis, Missouri



CITYPARK -- St. Louis, Missouri Live stream: HBOMax



HBOMax Odds: USWNT -400; Draw +900; Ireland +35000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

USWNT: The team picked up a win on Saturday but suffered a significant blow to the roster after Swanson was stretchered off the pitch with what was later diagnosed as torn left patella in her left leg. As a replacement, 18-year-old Thompson was called into camps, and Andonovski has said the player will feature on Tuesday.

"I'm very thankful for our support staff to help us bring Alyssa in. She was pretty much in the same time in St. Louis when we arrived. It was that quick, we have a system, and we have a process in place for injured players. And by halftime Alyssa was already packing her bags," Andonovski said.

So, we will see Alyssa on the pitch. She's an exciting player. She has the ability to turn in small areas that many players have and turn what she accelerates with the ball and runs at defenses with confidence."

Trinity Rodman and Lynn Williams are also forwards on the roster this window and may get the start in light of Swanson's absence. Rose Lavelle is also unavailable for the upcoming match, which means more opportunities in the middle third, and Ashley Sanchez is likely to get an extra look in the role.

Ireland: The group is coming off a 2-0 loss against the U.S. where they were outplayed in all statistical areas, but their overall shape presented some challenges for the American hosts. The girls in green will want to do better on their dead-ball situations and corner kicks to try and create a goal. Look for Katie McCabe and Denise O'Sullivan to apply pressure on the U.S. midfield trio, and for Everton goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan to have another solid performance in goal.

USWNT vs. Ireland prediction

Eyes will be on Thompson and her last-minute addition to the roster, so look for the attacking line finally breakthrough. Pick: USWNT 3, Ireland 0.