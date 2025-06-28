The U.S. women's national team is back in action against Ireland on Sunday as they try to extend their win streak under Emma Hayes. The Stars and Stripes got off to a strong start in their three-game summer series, coming off a dominating 4-0 win over the Girls in Green on Thursday. Hayes named a 25-player roster for the trio of friendlies, and after Thursday's match indicated that there would be significant rotations throughout the games.

Rose Lavelle marked her return to the team with a statement performance with her 25th goal and 25th assist for the national team against Ireland. Lavelle is back with the team for the first time following ankle surgery. Her last appearance for the squad was in December 2024. With the coaching staff keeping an eye on Lavelle's minutes and an upcoming match against Concacaf rivals Canada on July 2, the veteran midfielder could get a brief rest.

In true Hayes fashion, the head coach gave three additional players their first national team caps, with goalkeeper Claudia Dickey and defenders Lilly Reale and Jordyn Bugg. First-time call-ups goalkeeper Angelina Anderson, defender Izzy Rodriguez, and midfielder Sam Meza remain on the hunt for their debuts.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, June 29 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 29 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

: TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: TNT | Live stream: Max

TNT | Max Odds: USWNT -1400; Draw +900; Ireland +2500

Last meeting

The USWNT delivered a blowout win against Ireland on Thursday with goals scored by Avery Patterson, Sam Coffey, Alyssa Thompson, and Lavelle. The goals were scored evenly over two halves, and Hayes was complimentary of Patterson's opening goal and efforts, though felt she "didn't get tested enough defensively ... but she's a great learner and a great listener."

The recent win brings the USWNT's all-time record against Ireland to 16 consecutive victories. They've outscored the Girls in Green 55-1 all-time, and the winning streak is their best against any opponent in program history and the longest against any UEFA competition.

Predicted lineups



USWNT: Mandy McGlynn; Izzy Rodrigez, Emily Sams, Tara McKeown, Gisele Thompson; Claire Hutton, Sam Meza, Olivia Moultrie; Yazmeen Ryan, Ally Sentnor, Emma Sears

Ireland: Courtney Bronsan; Jessie Stapleton, Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes, Isibeal Atkinson; Ruesha Littlejohn, Megan Connolly, Emily Murphy, Kyra Carusa, Lucy Quinn, Amber Barrett

Player to watch

Emma Sears, USWNT: The Racing Louisville FC forward is in the mix with the national team but has seen more time as an impact player off the bench than starts at this point, but she often makes the most of her time whenever she gets it. Her ability to deliver precise crosses and cut inside for shots adds unpredictability to the attack.

Tara McKeown, USWNT: The Washington Spirit defender has become a staple among USWNT rosters in 2025. Her background as a forward gives her an extra edge in possession, often driving into midfield or picking out dangerous long balls. McKeown's transition to centerback has been fairly seamless, showcasing her intelligence, composure, and ability to read the game.

Storylines to watch

USWNT: It's a final opportunity for players to leave a mark on the coaching staff before a final match on the horizon against Canada. Following the summer trio of matches, there will be no games will the next international window in October. Leaving just 13 months till the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers in the Concacaf W Championship, moving forward, it'll be a narrower pool of players, and ironing out tactics. Look for less-capped players to give it their all in their final matches to make coaching decisions difficult for Hayes in the future.

Republic of Ireland: With UEFA Nations League coming up, the Girls in Green will want to close out with a better showing against the world's top-ranked team. Head coach Carla Ward has more limited options than anticipated heading into the second game against the USWNT. Captain Denise O'Sullivan and Megan Campbell missed out on the match in Denver and have already been ruled out for the sequel in Cincinnati.

Prediction

A lot will depend on who is available for Ireland after Thursday's tough loss, but the group will be motivated not to concede four goals against the USWNT again. Still, even if it takes an opening 30 minutes, Emma Hayes' squad is going to get the win. Pick: USWNT 3, Ireland 0

