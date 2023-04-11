Despite defeating Ireland 2-0 in an international friendly on Saturday, the United States Women's National Team suffered a huge loss in the match when striker Mallory Swanson tore a patella tendon and will more than likely miss the upcoming World Cup. The sides meet again on Tuesday, but the U.S. will be without some of the firepower Swanson provided. The Americans are 17-3 since the start of 2022, including a seven-game winning streak. The United States has outscored the opposition 16-1 in 2023. The Irish, meanwhile, have gone 6-1-2 since the start of 2022, having lost to the U.S. on Saturday and tied China 0-0 on Feb. 22.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Citypark Stadium in St. Louis. The United States is listed at -4000 (risk $4,000 to win $100) on the money line, while Ireland is +3500, and a draw would return +900 in the latest USWNT vs. Ireland odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before making any USWNT vs. Ireland picks, be sure to check out what SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

Now, Sutton has taken a close look at USWNT vs. Ireland. Here are several betting lines and trends for Ireland vs. USWNT:

United States vs. Ireland over/under: 3.5 goals

United States vs. Ireland money line: United States -4000, Ireland +3500, Draw +900

USA: The USWNT is averaging 2.6 goals over the past seven matches

IRE: Ireland has scored 18 goals since the start of 2022, an average of two per match

Why you should back the USWNT

Despite the loss of Swanson, the USWNT offense remains potent. In Saturday's win over Ireland, Emily Fox and Lindsey Horan both found the back of the net. The Americans have scored 16 goals in six matches since the start of the year. Rose Lavelle has two goals and three assists, while Alex Morgan has two goals and two assists during that stretch. Lavelle now has 24 career goals in 88 appearances for the U.S., while Morgan has 121 in 205 appearances.

Morgan has been competing professionally since 2008. Last season as a member of the San Diego Wave FC, Morgan scored 15 goals in 17 appearances and 23 goals in 27 overall matches, including Cup and playoff competition. Lavelle has played professionally since 2017, and in 2021 and 2022 was a member of the National Women's Soccer League's OL Reign. In 19 appearances, she had three goals, including two last year.

Why you should back Ireland

The Irish have played just two friendlies this year, but finished 2022 on a high note with a 4-0 victory over Morocco. Midfielder Denise O'Sullivan leads the side with 19 goals in 100 appearances. She first appeared with the Irish team in September 2011. Her best performance was a three-goal effort in an 11-0 win over Georgia in November 2021 during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup UEFA qualifying in Group A.

Also helping power Ireland is captain and midfielder Katie McCabe. The 27-year-old has scored 18 times in 71 appearances for the Irish. She scored her first international goal in a 1-1 tie with Italy in 2016. She has three multi-goal matches, scoring twice in a 4-0 victory over Northern Ireland in 2018, twice in an 11-0 win over Georgia in 2021 and three goals in a 9-0 victory over Georgia in June 2022.

