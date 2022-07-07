The 2022 Concacaf W Championship continues on Thursday with a powerhouse matchup between the United States Women's National Team and Jamaica. Alex Morgan and USWNT got their tournament underway with a 3-0 victory over Haiti, a game in which Morgan scored twice in the first half and Margaret Purce scored the final goal in the 84th minute. They go up against a Jamaican squad that is coming off a defense-first 1-0 victory over Mexico in which Khadija Shaw scored the lone goal. Both sides are looking to top Group A, and since these teams are very familiar with each other this promises to be a hard-fought game you won't want to miss. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch USWNT vs. Jamaica

USWNT vs. Jamaica date: Thursday, July 7

USWNT vs. Jamaica time: 7 p.m. ET

USWNT vs. Jamaica streaming: Paramount+

Concacaf W Championship picks for USWNT vs. Jamaica

Before tuning into Thursday's match, you need to see the USWNT vs. Jamaica picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 106-79 in his last 185 soccer picks, returning over $2,800 for $100 bettors.

For USWNT vs. Jamaica, Sutton is picking USWNT to win by a score of 2-0. The expert knows the Jamaican side is more defensively savvy than it has been in previous meetings, but still believes the U.S. side has too much firepower to contain.

The U.S. has history on its side, defeating Jamaica 26-0 over the course their last four meetings. Plus, the win over Haiti was the team's 29th consecutive shutout in a World Cup or Olympic Qualifying event dating back to 2010. Still, Sutton believes USWNT will play with a sense of urgency since the top two finishers from each group advances to the W Championship semifinals and automatically qualifies for the 2023 World Cup. Stream the match now here.

