USWNT vs. Jamaica live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USA World Cup qualifying on TV, stream online
A win here will see the U.S. qualify for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
The U.S. women's national team is just one win away from qualifying for the 2019 World Cup in France. The team is a perfect 3-0 in qualifying via the CONCACAF Women's Championship and it takes on Jamaica in the semifinals on Sunday night in Frisco, Texas. Jill Ellis' squad has 18 goals scored in zero against thus far, and a win in the next two games will be enough to book a trip to France. Even if the U.S. loses this one, it could still advance with a win in the third-place game later this week.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch USA vs. Jamaica
When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
TV: FS1 and Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
USA vs. Jamaica prediction
Jamaica has tons of confidence after beating Cuba 9-0, but this U.S. team is the best in the world. They've only played twice, with the U.S. winning both by a combined 16-0. Expect something similar here. USA 5, Jamaica 0.
