The U.S. women's national team is set to square off against Jamaica on Sunday night at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas. The match is the second of three fixtures during the Summer Series, a final competition for the USWNT set to mimic Olympic play ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. is coming off a 1-0 win against Portugal to begin the Summer Series.

The game will be the fourth meeting all-time between the two Concacaf regions, and the first outside of a Concacaf qualifying event. The USWNT and Jamaica have played twice in World Cup qualifying, in 1994 and 2018, and once in qualification for the Olympics, during 2008. The USWNT has won all three previous meetings between the two teams by a combined margin of 22-0.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, June 12

: Sunday, June 12 Time : 10:00 p.m. ET

: 10:00 p.m. ET Location : BBVA Stadium -- Houston, Texas

: BBVA Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines

USWNT: The team is coming off a narrow 1-0 win against Portugal where the squad faced an organized Portugal side in a low block. The USWNT didn't exactly have a hard time unlocking the defensive shape, but struggled a bit in their finishing after dominating possession and time in the final third. The USWNT last played Jamaica in 2018 during World Cup qualifying, and defeated the Reggae Girlz, 6-0. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski may only slightly shake things up in this game, perhaps to get the top line more time together in front of goal before their final game against Nigeria.

Jamaica: The Reggae Girlz are coming off their first Summer Series win, a 1-0 victory over Nigeria as Houston Dash midfielder Deneisha Blackwood scored in the 51st minute. Jamaica out-shot Nigeria 12-8 and 8-4 in shots on goal. It was an impressive win for Jamaica against a team that is 13 spots above them in the FIFA rankings. The squad features six NWSL players American fans will be familiar with in Blackwood (Houston Dash), Havana Solaun (North Carolina Courage), Sydney Schneider (Washington Spirit), Chinyelu Asher (Washington Spirit), Konya Plummer (Orlando Pride), and Cheyna Mathews (Racing Louisville).

USWNT vs. Jamaica prediction

The two Concacaf rivals will finally meet after two years, but USWNT the victory against Jamaica. Pick: USWNT 4, Jamaica 0.