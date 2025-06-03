The U.S. women's national team head coach Emma Hayes will mark one year on the job as the squad closes out the international window against Jamaica on Tuesday.

Originally slated as a two-game series against China, the change in opponent reintroduces a familiar Concacaf neighbor with the Reggae Girlz. The Stars and Stripes will square off against Jamaica at Energizer Park in St. Louis. The United States is coming off a 3-0 win over China on Saturday, and Jamaica is coming off an April window with two losses against regional rivals Mexico.

Hayes and her squad will aim for a two-game shutout after splitting the April series against Brazil with a 2-0 win and a 2-1 loss. With one win against China already in the books to ring in the summer, the coaching staff is still evaluating the roster pool, and players are still earning first caps with the squad. Midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta made her debut at 32 years old on Saturday, while defender Kerry Abello and goalkeeper Claudia Dickey could get their first caps on Tuesday evening.

Jamaica's difficult April window saw the team concede seven goals over two losses to Mexico. Head coach Hubert Busby Jr. will be without top striker Bunny Shaw, midfielder Drew Spence, and veteran goalkeeper Rebeca Spencer. The manager has not put a timeline for Shaw's return as she continues her recovery from a foot injury.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch USWNT vs. Jamaica

Date : Tuesday, June 3 | Time : 8 p.m ET

: Tuesday, June 3 | : 8 p.m ET Location : Energizer Park -- St. Louis, Mo.

: Energizer Park -- St. Louis, Mo. TV: TNT | Live stream: Max

Last meeting

Tuesday's meeting will be the sixth all time fixture between the two teams. The USWNT has won all five previous matches against the Reggae Girls. Most recently, the two sides faced each other during the 2022 Concacaf W Championship, which served as the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier. The U.S. national team dominated the match and won 5-0 with goals scored by Sophia Wilson, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, and Trinity Rodman.

What USWNT are saying

The group was tested in the opening five minutes of their match against China, but eventually found the breakthrough just ahead of the half-hour mark. The USWNT won the match convincingly, 3-0, with lots more glimpses of in-game awareness and quicker decision making when they were presented with a higher pressing China side instead of a more structured and defensive formation.

Still, ever the high-performance machine, some of the players were already demanding more of themselves during the postgame mixed zones, and for Hayes, it's a reflection of the group's tactical evolution. The more they're in scenarios where they've got to find solutions, the better.

"When you're trying to put together so many new players, as a coach, you want to make sure that every time you're with them, you're making less and less tactical corrections, and this week, we've made less than we've ever had to make. Because Avery Patterson knows where to be [on] both sides of the ball. So does Lily [Yohannes], so does Michelle Cooper, so that in return, means the group as a whole can go up higher level, because they're getting better at their understanding of that." Hayes said after the match against China.

"But I'm asking them to deliver a performance with a level of patience, so, I'm not going to criticize them for that. I feel like tactically, we've gone up another level. I really feel that way. I feel that there's so many more players that are so much more in control that we're able to do more."

What Jamaica are saying

As Jamaica works on its build-up to the next World Cup cycle, head coach Hubert Busby Jr. is in a similar position of trying to evaluate the talent pool while multiple experienced players are unavailable this window. The program has been through many ups and downs, as it tries to capitalize on the success of the two previous World Cup appearances.

A two-game losing streak against Mexico sent some concerns across faithful supporters of the island, but Busby is insistent that the group is heading in the right direction with fixtures against Concacaf rivals and a game in England against the Lionesses at the end of the month.

"As we kind of moved from that game into this one, we looked at a couple of things, and some different players into different positions, you know, and we had conversations about players and looking to try things. It's what these games are about. We know we have our strengths, we have our deficiencies, but we have to be able to utilize these games. I know everyone wants to win every single match. That's what we're here for ... but these games are for us to be able to experiment and try things. We can't do them in World Cup qualifiers, right? So we have to be able to have this full picture of what it is," he said after announcing the Raggae Girls roster.

"There's all these little puzzle pieces that we have to be able to little jigsaw pieces that we have to be able to put together, that allows for us to seal this finished product. And again, it's not, we're not anywhere close to where it should be, yet, I think we're on the process of getting done ... It is always about progression. Even in that progression, it might not seem like it, because the results might not show, but we take the information and we extract it, and we have a better understanding of where we are, and we can put it in our toolbox, and we can file it away."

Predicted lineups

USWNT: Claudia Dickey; Emily Fox, Tara McKeown, Emily Sams, Kerry Abello; Lily Yohannes, Claire Hutton, Lindsey Heaps; Catatrina Macario, Ally Sentnor, Alyssa Thompson

Jamaica: Sydney Schneider; Naya Cardoza, Chantelle Swaby, Allyson Swaby, Konya Plummer; Deneisha Blackwood, Olufolasade Adamolekun, Amelia Van Zanten, Atlanta Primus; Tiffany Cameron, Jody Brown

Player to watch

Claire Hutton, USWNT: The deep-lying midfielder has been involved in USWNT camps throughout 2025 and has already made two appearances. The 19-year-old Kansas City Current player has been a crucial cog in the middle third for the club, functioning as collaborator and disruptor, while notching two assists and creating five chances. Yohannes is developing good chemistry in her matches this year, and the U.S. coaching staff might want to see more games between the two teenagers.

Prediction

The USWNT prepared for a an organized defense against China and were presented with something else. They might be over prepped for a Jamaica side that typically faces them in a mid to low block. It might be another lopsided match with so many of Jamaica's key players unavailable. Pick: USWNT 3, Jamaica 0

