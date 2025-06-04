Ally Sentnor and Lynn Biyendolo each scored braces in the U.S. women's national team's 4-0 win over Jamaica on Tuesday at St. Louis' Energizer Park, marking another successful outing for Emma Hayes' youth-focused side.

The 21-year-old Sentnor scored the game's opening goal in the 19th minute in a play that began with a long ball from Lily Yohannes, who perfectly placed her pass to Emily Fox. From there, Fox pinged the ball quickly to Sentnor to her left, who then struck the ball from the middle of the penalty area and put the ball in the back of the net.

Sentnor scored again just nine minutes later, this time through a play that began with Alyssa Thompson winning a ball on the left flank after a run. Thompson went to the touchline before making her way back into the field of play, playing a pass to Yohannes who then sent the ball Sam Coffey's way. Coffey noticed Thompson making her way into the box and passed the ball to her and though she took a shot, it hit Jamaica's Chantelle Swaby. Sentnor was right there, though, reclaiming the ball and finishing from close range.

The third goal came in the 60th minute from veteran Lynn Biyendolo, just three minutes after coming on. The USWNT earned a corner and the in-swinging ball first landed for Lindsey Heaps, who made perfect contact through a header but goalkeeper Liya Brooks was able to make a save. The ball went straight back into the field of play, though, and Biyendolo was quick to respond with a high kick that ensured the ball would land in the back of the net.

Biyendolo scored the game's final goal in the 88th minute in an effort that was equally demonstrative of her bona fides as well as the talent around her. In her fourth cap, right back Avery Patterson made a run down the flank and played a long pass into the center of the penalty area, with Biyendolo making a quick, well-timed run that made it easy for her to score. This was Biyendolo's 13th goal as a substitute for the USWNT, the most from any player on the team since she made her debut in October 2016.

It was a fully dominant display from the USWNT, who boasted more than 80% possession and outshot Jamaica 20 to 2 without facing a single shot on target. It was a strong showcase for several up-and-coming talents, with head coach Hayes continuing to use the post-Olympics period to expand the player pool and try new tactical ideas. That effort included awarding a first cap to the Orlando Pride's Kerry Abello, who started at left back, as well as the team's 3-0 win over China on Saturday in which Lo'eau LaBonta earned her first senior international appearance.

Sentnor was one of several rising talents who impressed during this international break, joining a list of players who are continuing to step up in the absence of several veterans. Though Hayes has used much of the last several months to rotate through her lineups as much as possible, she rewarded a few players with back-to-back starts during this window – Thompson and Catarina Macario in attack, Yohannes in midfield and Phallon Tullis-Joyce in goal.

The USWNT return to play later this month with friendlies against Ireland on June 26 and June 29, followed by a friendly against Canada on July 2.