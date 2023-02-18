The SheBelieves Cup continues on Sunday as United States women's national team face Japan at GEODIS Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The two teams are set to meet for the 39th time overall in a rivalry that includes World Cup and Olympic finals appearances. The USWNT lead the overall series against Japan 29W-1L-8D, and are currently tournament leaders after a 2-0 win against Canada on Thursday. Japan is coming off a narrow 1-0 loss against Brazil and need a result against the United States in order to remain in contention for the cup.

Here's how you can watch the upcoming match:

Viewing info

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19



Sunday, Feb. 19 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET



3:30 p.m. ET Place: Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV Channel: TNT

Storylines

USWNT: On Thursday the team got off to a quick start against Canada and the commitment to an aggressive press paid off early. Forward Mallory Swanson remains in unstoppable form and scored two goals against Canada in the victory. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski will likely make some player rotations in the match against Japan. Rose Lavelle and Naomi Girma were previously held out of the game against Canada as a precaution, and Andovoski has stated their game time status will be evaluated after training.

That could mean consecutive starts for either Ashely Sanchez in the midfield or Alana Cook at center back. Don't rule out the reintroduction of Taylor Kornieck into a deeper role in the middle third after extended minutes for Andi Sullivan and Lindsey Horan on Thursday.

Japan: The opening loss against Brazil provided some interesting looks at Japan as head coach Futoshi Ikeda had the team line up in a three-back formation throughout the first half of the match. Despite time in dangerous spaces and efforts to play into the attack, the squad recorded only one attempt on target over 13 shots. If there's goalkeeping rotation for the U.S. then Japan will want to test the defense more often as they battle for time on the ball. Look for Mana Iwabuchi or Maika Hamano to be more lethal if they get extended time in the game.

USWNT vs. Japan prediction

The U.S. will extend their winning streak in SheBelieves Cup, though their shutout stream may end. Pick: USWNT 3, Japan 1