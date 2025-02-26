The top teams in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup will face off as the USWNT host Japan on Wednesday night. Japan sits first in the tournament bracket while the United States sits second, with both teams winning each of their two opening matches. The Americans fought for a 2-1 victory against Australia to stay undefeated since a 2-0 loss to Mexico in the Concacaf W Gold Cup group stage back on Feb. 26, 2024. Meanwhile, Japan cruised to a convincing 4-1 victory against Colombia their last time out.

Kickoff from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego is at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Americans are +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, while the Japanese are +180 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230, according to the latest USWNT vs. Japan odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any USWNT vs. Japan picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

In 2023, Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's 2025 SheBelieves Cup picks and predictions for Japan vs. USWNT on Wednesday:

Over 2.5 goals (+101)

These familiar foes have scored more than 2.5 goals in seven of their past nine meetings, and they enter Wednesday's match on offensive hot streaks. Japan have outscored their first two opponents in the tournament 8-1, while the USWNT have scored two goals in each of their two victories leading up to this match. The Americans tallied an impressive seven shots on target and 15 total shots in their win against Australia, and Japan have 15 shots on target through two matches in this competition. The winner of this match will be crowned champions of the SheBelieves Cup, so Sutton is expecting both sides to create ample amount of scoring opportunities on Wednesday.

The Pick: Over 2.5 goals (+101)

Bonus picks: Get two additional best bets, both of which offer plus-money payouts, for Liverpool vs. Newcastle (3:15 p.m. ET) from SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer.

Want more soccer picks for Wednesday, Feb. 26?

You've seen Brandt Sutton's best bet for USWNT vs. Japan. Now, get multiple picks for Tottenham vs. Man City (2:30 p.m. ET) in English Premier League action from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green.

Also, be sure to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model has simulated every Round of 16 first-leg matchup 10,000 times and revealed exact score predictions and best bets for each game. See all the UEFA Champions League score predictions and expert picks at SportsLine now.