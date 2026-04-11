USWNT vs. Japan score: USA soccer kick off friendly series with narrow victory

The U.S. women's national team opened their three-game swing against Japan with a 2-1 on Saturday, the hosts scoring on each side of the break to extend their winning streak to 10 matches.

Emma Hayes' side got off to a quick start with a goal in the eighth minute after they earned a freekick in Japan's half. Sam Coffey sent a long ball from the right flank to the far side of the goal, where Trinity Rodman met it. She flicked the ball towards a nearby Rose Lavelle, who then took a shot that was assisted by a deflection on the way in.

After ruing a few missed chances, the U.S. opened the second half with another goal. Sisters Gisele and Alyssa Thompson kicked things off and the team was off to the races, the play eventually ending with Lavelle connecting with Lindsey Heaps, the captain finishing things off for her 40th international goal. Lavelle also notched her eighth goal contribution in her last eight starts for the national team, all in her 100th start for the USWNT.

Japan had eagerly pushed for a goal of their own since going down early and finally had their response in the 61st minute. Substitutes Honoka Hayashi and Riko Ueki connected for the goal, Ueki coming up with the finish as a range of changes over the course of the second half allowed Japan to gain a greater foothold in the game.

The match also marked Sophia Wilson's first game for the national team since the fall of 2024, playing over an hour in her return. Wilson spent all of 2025 on maternity leave and welcomed her daughter in September, though she played her first game back last month with the NWSL's Portland Thorns.

The USWNT continue their schedule against Japan on Tuesday at Seattle's Lumen Field.