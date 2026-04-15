USWNT vs Japan score: USA soccer upset in friendly, fail to score on Asian champions

The U.S. women's national team's second match against Japan offered the test they were looking for, complete with the hard lesson of a loss in front of a record-setting crowd in Seattle.

A fully rotated starting lineup of less-experienced players on Tuesday created chances, but not enough to pull off a win. A momentary lapse in the 27th minute proved the difference, with a goal by Japan's Maika Hamano securing the 1-0 win for the visitors at Lumen Field, which means that the three-game friendly April series will be decided on Friday in Denver.

Emma Hayes' new lineup was intentional. In the days leading up to the second match against Japan, the manager was clear about wanting to use the unique window to get returning players back into form and for depth players in the pool to receive key evaluations in a World Cup qualifying year.

There were stretches of play where the squad retained possession but not meaningful enough within the attacking third. Hayes allowed the group to remain together to open the second half despite trailing, but a consistent lack of poor passes in the final third eventually led to substitutions.

Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson, Gisele Thompson, and Tierna Davidson were eventually subbed into the game just past the hour mark and immediately shifted the tempo. The extra effort fell short of an equalizer, and the team suffered its first defeat since last October.

The roster will regroup for their final game against Japan in Colorado on Friday, at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.