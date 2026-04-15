USWNT vs Japan score: USA soccer upset in friendly, fail to score on Asian champions

USA 0-1 Japan (FT)
27' Japan get on the board first with a lovely strike by Maika Hamano. She has four goals in her last five caps. The lone goal is all that Japan needed. They take game two of the April series.
The U.S. women's national team's second match against Japan offered the test they were looking for, complete with the hard lesson of a loss in front of a record-setting crowd in Seattle.
A fully rotated starting lineup of less-experienced players on Tuesday created chances, but not enough to pull off a win. A momentary lapse in the 27th minute proved the difference, with a goal by Japan's Maika Hamano securing the 1-0 win for the visitors at Lumen Field, which means that the three-game friendly April series will be decided on Friday in Denver.
Emma Hayes' new lineup was intentional. In the days leading up to the second match against Japan, the manager was clear about wanting to use the unique window to get returning players back into form and for depth players in the pool to receive key evaluations in a World Cup qualifying year.
There were stretches of play where the squad retained possession but not meaningful enough within the attacking third. Hayes allowed the group to remain together to open the second half despite trailing, but a consistent lack of poor passes in the final third eventually led to substitutions.
Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson, Gisele Thompson, and Tierna Davidson were eventually subbed into the game just past the hour mark and immediately shifted the tempo. The extra effort fell short of an equalizer, and the team suffered its first defeat since last October.
The roster will regroup for their final game against Japan in Colorado on Friday, at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.
27' Japan get on the board first with a lovely strike by Maika Hamano. She has four goals in her last five caps. The lone goal is all that Japan needed. They take game two of the April series.
Tonight's attendance of 36,128 in Seattle sets a new record for a women's soccer game in the area. The previous record was just over 34,000 in 2023 for Megan Rapinoe's final home game with Seattle Reign FC.
74' Lindsey Heaps is in the mix, coming in for Yohannes. Back-to-back shots by Shaw and then Sentnor force Japan to make some key blocks in front of the goal. There is still life, but now the clock is winding down.
71' If at first you don't succeed, just lob it over the top and hope that Sophia Wilson gets on the ball. She does, and finally forces the keeper into a meaningful save.
Emma Hayes has seen enough. It's a four-player sub window with Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson, Gisele Thompson, and Tierna Davidson on for Reale, Moultrie, Sears, and Sonnett.
Tullis-Joyce with a point-blank save on North Carolina Courage's Manaka Matsukubo after the attacker shook Sonnett off in the box. Still a one-goal game thanks to the goalkeeper's efforts.
Lack of a final pass in the attacking third, combined with flat-out effective defensive pressing by Japan, is leaving little room for a young USWNT to generate any meaningful offensive looks. Hayes is likely to make some subs at the hour mark. With Rodman already warming up on the sideline.
Emma Hayes wants her starting lineup to figure this thing out. No personnel changes to start the half, but some tactical adjustments with Yohannes a bit higher up the pitch now.
The USWNT leads in team possession of this game despite trailing 0-1 at halftime. Still, the individual numbers show a bigger picture. Some halftime stats brought to you by Opta Trumedia -- Leading the USWNT in touches at halftime: Emily Sams (66), Emily Sonnett (61), and Lilly Reale (55). Bottom two in touches Jaedyn Shaw (26) and Ally Sentnor (21). Retaining the ball but not quite managing it as well as they could in the attacking half.
Japan got on the scoreboard first with a goal by Hamano. Some good responses by the USWNT, efforts by Patterson, Sears, Yohannes, and Reale, but no equalizer before halftime.
40' USWNT with a dangerous set piece opportunity after winning a corner. The service by Moultrie soars into the box, and Reale goes high to get good contact, but her header attempt is just wide.
Jaedyn Shaw is active on the ball and draws a foul. Utah Royals FC player Miyabi Moriya is the culprit and earns the first yellow of the match.
Just under ten minutes remaining in the first half, and the USWNT have women up after conceding first. Avery Patterson and Emma Sears have been leading the charge. Sears' latest shot attempt in the 35th minute tickles just wide of the far post.
27' Hamano gets the goal for Japan, and that felt like it was coming. The counterpress by Japan has been effective in the opening 20 minutes here, and a clever cut back in the box beats Lilly Reale and Tullis-Joyce for an opening goal.
15' Avery Patterson whips a cross into the box, and it's got enough power on it that it takes a deflection and lands to Emma Sears. The forward is quick in reaction and takes a touch to settle before getting a shot off, but it's blocked and out for a corner kick -- that Japan defends away.
Both teams are eager to establish tempo, but the ball is definitely having a day on the slick surface with some spins and skids. A couple of miscues for the USWNT in the opening ten minutes. A miscommunication between Sonnett and Tullis-Joyce, and Japan, with a couple shots on target already despite fewer overall touches.
It's almost time for kickoff, so let's have a little fun with a prediction!
Prediction: Not hard to imagine that a second consecutive game would lead to more goals, but with player rotation as part of the game plan, there might be some disconnect before there is scoring. Japan is in top form right now, and showed they can never actually be out when you're the team with the lead. This could be the game they steal back from the USWNT.
Pick: USA 1, Japan 2
Japan's adaptability is key: The Nadeshiko are current AFC Women's Asian Cup winners. They lifted the continental championship just last month and are a top squad in the world. Despite a change in coaching, with Nils Nielsen's contract expired and Michihisa Kano officially the interim manager, the roster is in strong form, and like the USWNT, any player rotation won't necessarily feel like a massive shift on the pitch.
"We're playing against a team that have been together the whole month. It showed especially in the first part of [Saturday's] game, in terms of their connections there, but when we knew that that would happen, and I think in terms of being played in together, they were always going to have an advantage," Hayes explained about Japan.
"I think 12 months ago, we might have drawn [Saturday's] game. I think the progress is in staying in the game and not conceding a second goal. You know, they're creating chances. It was a pretty even game with regards to that. But, yeah, I thought we managed the last part, and it's given me some things that I'll sit on the plane now and watch to sort of add for our next level. But it's the test we want, and I'm like, so happy to have it, because they're an unbelievable team."
Who will take control of match two?: Rose Lavelle offered a glimpse of vintage midfield performance on Saturday and showed why she's such an integral part of the middle third with a goal and an assist. So, with plans to shift around personnel, who will be the players that help the USWNT control a second consecutive game against Japan?
Maybe it'll be Sophia Wilson off the bench, after earning a start in game one, though Hayes reiterated that there will be a less experienced group in match two -- and that's certainly refelcted in tonight's lineup choices.
"I think I wanted to put a lot of experience in the first game, that was the first part, so I opted for that. Also, I wanted to play, particularly in midfield, a Six and an Eight, as opposed to a double six. So getting those combinations right, and I felt that it was the right game to start Soph [Wilson], I knew she'd probably only play 60 minutes. We have to prepare ourselves for qualifying. We don't have a lot of windows left, so we need to get some of these players playing back together again. I think it's important," Hayes said on Saturday.
"The second part is, I want to play. I want to see a different side to us in the second game with a less experienced group, and see the progress that we have made in the last 12 months. Knowing it's not going to be the first time they've faced Japan, but I want to see the progress from since the last time. So I'm very excited for that one," she said.
After tonight's game, take a look ahead USWNT's remaining April schedule:
Friday, April 17
USWNT vs. Japan: Commerce City, Co. (Dick's Sporting Goods Park) -- 9 p.m. ET
Here's is the starting lineup for tonight's game!
USWNT STARTING XI: 24-Phallon Tullis-Joyce, 3-Avery Patterson, 5-Lilly Reale, 6-Emily Sams, 7-Lily Yohannes, 8-Jaedyn Shaw, 9-Ally Sentnor, 13-Olivia Moultrie, 14-Emily Sonnett, 15-Claire Hutton (Capt.), 19-Emma Sears
Available Subs: 1-Claudia Dickey, 2-Trinity Rodman, 4-Naomi Girma, 10-Lindsey Heaps, 11-Sophia Wilson, 12-Tierna Davidson, 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Sam Coffey, 20-Michelle Cooper, 22-Gisele Thompson, 23-Emily Fox, 26-Jameese Joseph
Not dressing: 18-Jane Campbell, 21-Alyssa Thompson, 25-Kennedy Wesley
Here's a reminder of the viewing information for tonight's game!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of USWNT vs. Japan. I'm Sandra Herrera, and I'll be with you providing updates, highlights, and analysis of tonight's game.