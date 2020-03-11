USWNT vs. Japan: SheBelieves Cup live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, news

The United States women's national team's 20-game winning streak is on the line, as is a trophy, when the red, white and blue host Japan on Wednesday in the final of the SheBelieves Cup. The United States hasn't lost a game since Jan. 19, 2019 against France and has won 35 of its last 40 games in all competitions, including friendlies.

The Americans need just a draw to win the trophy after beating England and Spain in the first two games, though the U.S. could lose the game and win the trophy as long as Spain and England tie.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, March 11 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Toyota Stadium -- Frisco, Texas

TV: TUDN and ESPNEWS | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

USWNT: The form of this team has been incredible, even if the scoring is a bit down. In the last three matches, a span which also includes the Olympic qualifying final against Canada, the U.S. has averaged two goals per game. In the four games prior, the U.S. had averaged 5.5 goals per game. While the attack hasn't been overly dominant, which is expected without Alex Morgan as she awaits the birth of her first child, the defense has taken over. The last time the U.S. conceded a goal was back at the 2019 World Cup in the semifinals against England. That's a streak of 791 minutes without conceding.

Japan: This isn't the Japan that won the World Cup or close to the one that made the final in 2015. Gone are most of the veterans that helped the team during its most successful spell, and in are new players with talent but not yet the experience. In the last 11 games against World Cup-quality opponents, including its games at France 2019, Japan has won just twice.

USWNT vs. Japan prediction

The U.S. again keeps a clean sheet and takes home the trophy after missing out last year.

Pick: UWSNT 3, Japan 0