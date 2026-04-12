The U.S. women's national team kicked off a three-game stretch against Japan with a 2-1 win on Saturday, one that offered new insights as the road to next year's Women's World Cup continues despite a mixed bag of a performance.

Emma Hayes' side got off to a quick start with Rose Lavelle's ninth minute goal, while Lindsey Heaps' strike in the 48th minute ensured the USWNT would have enough to survive Riko Ueki's goal for Japan in the 61st minute. The scoreline was close to reflecting an evenly-contested game in which the U.S. started on the front foot, only to see Japan slowly assume more control of the match as it progressed. The opponent has so far lived up to the billing as one that would challenge the U.S. as they begin to build cohesion ahead of November's Concacaf W Championship, which serves as North America's World Cup qualification tournament.

With three games in the span of a week, Hayes will have plenty of opportunities to experiment with her team and gain valuable insight as she inches closer to picking a team capable of winning the World Cup next year in Brazil. Saturday's game offered no shortage of insights, exciting and imperfect. The headlining act was Sophia Wilson's return from maternity leave but Gisele Thompson had a bright outing, while others may not have made their case as starters in a year from now.

Here's a look at the takeaways from the first of the USWNT's three matches against Japan.

Two shots of espresso

We may still be months away from the full return of triple espresso but forward Sophia Wilson rejoined the national team for the first time since the fall of 2024 – and after welcoming her first child last September.

Wilson played 67 minutes at center forward, an adjustment from her previous reps as a wide player with the national team but a role fully within her skillset and one that Hayes sees her in moving forward. She was fairly busy in and around the box with 33 touches but in a day defined by stretches of missed connections for the USWNT, she was not always able to get a shot off and ended the outing with just two off-target attempts.

There are more positives to be taken away than negatives, though. This was just her sixth game overall since returning from maternity leave and there were moments where her connection with wide forwards Trinity Rodman and Alyssa Thompson were bright, making for a solid foundation as she returns to play and joins a growing list of mothers to suit up for the U.S. team, a number that will likely grow over the years after thanks to the USWNT's successful battle for equal pay.

"That's the first time Soph's had to play in a level of game like that since the Olympic gold medal final," Hayes said post-match. "No small feat so I'm proud of her to come into that and it takes a bit of time to find that rhythm and I think she gave it everything she could. One of the things I said to her was she's got to build her way back to it but I'm really pleased with her. It's a great start for her and something to build on."

Gisele Thompson makes her case

There was a lot of experience on the field for the USWNT on Saturday but one relative newcomer stood out – left back Gisele Thompson, who had one of her best performances for the national team.

The 20-year-old seems to be making the transition from prospect to reliable option, balancing the duality that modern day outside backs need. She was spirited in attack, combining with older sister Alyssa on the same flank and was bright from the start, all while pitching in when the team needed to address Japan's growing attacking threat over the course of the game. That includes an all-important tackle in the first half, when Japan went from frequent shot-taking with low expected goals totals to more dangerous shots.

"I thought it was a fantastic performance from Gisele," Hayes said. "As always, I'm going to be balanced as a coach. I think she broke pressure well. I think technically in decision-making and execution, I don't think she turned the ball over … I think she's got to develop a couple of things defensively like second half, I thought she stepped out in situations where she's got to stay in the back line otherwise it's a lot of running for [center back] Kennedy [Wesley], which it was so I think it's still work to do. Learning how to stay with the line, not be too deep but from a defensive perspective at the highest level, these are details that are really, really going to matter so I say that because I know she, not only is capable of it, but she has to learn these things."

The left back position has been fully up for grabs since Crystal Dunn's retirement, a wide range of players slotting into the role since Dunn's year away from the national team. The list of options includes Avery Patterson, Kate Wiesner and Izzy Rodriguez in recent months but Thompson is building upon her performances at last month's SheBelieves Cup, making herself an early candidate to start in the role in Brazil.

A midfield re-run

The USWNT's lineup looked a lot like the team that played during their gold medal-winning run at the Paris Olympics in 2024, in large part because of who started in midfield – Sam Coffey, Heaps and Lavelle. The trio started for the first time since a 2-1 loss against Portugal in October in which the whole team looked shaky and though they were improved from that outing, there are still some questions to be asked.

Lavelle was the standout with a goal and an assist, now boasting eight goal contributions in her last eight starts for the national team. Heaps ensured the USWNT would put a first half defined by wasted opportunities behind them with a goal, while Coffey played a pivotal role in the build-up to the first goal. Hayes was complimentary of Lavelle's finishing ability and hoped their skillsets would balance each other out against a high-caliber opponent.

"I think I wanted to put a lot of experience in the first game," she said. "That was the first part so I opted for that. Also, I wanted to play, particularly in midfield, a [No.] 6 and a [No.] 8 as opposed to a double [No.] 6 so getting those combination right."

It is a sound strategy in a lot of ways but ultimately, the trio could not always solve the problem that Japan's attack posed as it grew more intense over the course of the game. That is not necessarily to write the trio off – it would be a surprise if their stock dropped considerably, especially Lavelle's. The younger midfielders on the roster, though, will have a chance to prove they are ready for the present and the future in the team's upcoming friendlies against Japan, setting up for a fascinating battle.