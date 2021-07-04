The U.S. women's national team is set to square off against Mexico on Monday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. The match is the second of two friendlies for the USWNT against El Tri Femenil in a farewell series ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. defeated Mexico 4-0 in their first friendly of the series on Thursday. It was the USWNT's 38th victory against Mexico in 40 meetings between the two sides.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Monday, July 5 | Time : 5:00 p.m. ET

: Monday, July 5 | : 5:00 p.m. ET Location : Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium -- East Hartford, Connecticut

: Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium -- East Hartford, Connecticut TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Storylines

USWNT: The U.S. continues their impressive undefeated streak for over 40 games as they get ready for the long-awaited 2020 Tokyo games. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski rolled out a healthy lineup against Mexico in their previous match up, with Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, and Alex Morgan getting the start along the top line. Press scored two goals with Rapinoe and Morgan recording assists.

Tobin Heath also made her return to lineup, getting minutes with the national team for the first time since being sidelined with an injury back in January. She entered the match as a substitute and recorded a goal after being on the for a minute. There is likely to be little rotation in this match as the team continues to build into the Olympics, though midfielder Julie Ertz -- who is working her way back from an MCL sprain -- has yet to see time on the pitch before the Tokyo games.

Mexico: Despite a heavy scoreline in their previous match, Mexico has shown vast improvement under head coach Monica Vergara after only seven matches together during her new reign as technical director. The 21-player roster contains a heavy mix of Liga MX Femenil players, with eight representing Tigres Femenil, and dual national players with experience in U.S. collegiate systems and NWSL clubs.

Midfielder Maria Sanchez, who earned a start during Thursday's match, had a strong individual performance on the left flank going head to head with U.S. outside back Kelley O'Hara. Vergara has been vocal about utilizing this early transition to gain confidence and grow into a more competitive side by accepting big matches against top-ranked sides like the U.S. national team. There is a strong possibility there could be rotation in this second friendly against USWNT.

USWNT vs. Mexico prediction

The USWNT will continue to string together strong performances ahead of Tokyo, and will pick up another win before the Olympics. Pick: USWNT 3, Mexico 0.