The United States Women's National Team has gone 43 consecutive matches without a loss, which is tied for the second-longest streak in program history. It is eight games away from matching the record mark of 51, which was set from December 2004-September 2007. The USWNT attempts to move a step closer on Monday, when it squares off against Mexico in the second international friendly between the two teams in the last five days. The USWNT defeated Mexico 4-0 on Thursday. Thursday's match is the USWNT's final tune-up before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Kickoff from Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. is set for 5 p.m. ET. The United States is the -9900 favorite (risk $9900 to win $100) in the latest USWNT vs. Mexico odds, while Mexico is the +2800 underdog. Before you lock in any Mexico vs. USWNT picks, be sure to check out the international soccer predictions and betting advice from insider Tom Fornelli.

Fornelli has been a CBS Sports writer since 2010 and is a consistent winner who has demonstrated his expertise in every single sport. The entertaining Fornelli often makes appearances on The Early Edge, SportsLine's daily betting podcast. He has returned 4.2 percent in profit on his Early Edge picks, including a hot Champions League semifinal round in which he nailed both winners and a +320 prop that cashed big for anyone tailing his picks.

Now, Fornelli has taken an in-depth look at USWNT vs. Mexico. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Mexico vs. USWNT:

United States vs. Mexico over-under: 4.5 goals

United States vs. Mexico money line: United States -9900, Mexico +2800, Draw +1100

USA: Alex Morgan has scored 110 goals for the USWNT

MEX: Mexico's only win in 40 all-time matches against the USWNT came in a 2010 FIFA World Cup Qualifier



Why you should back the United States

The United States, which begins Olympic play on July 21 against Sweden, had little difficulty defeating Mexico on Thursday. Christen Press was the offensive star, scoring a pair of goals, while Samantha Mewis and Tobin Heath also tallied. Mewis' goal was assisted by Kristie Mewis, marking the first time in USWNT history that sisters have teamed up on a goal.

The Mewis sisters have scored or assisted on 10 of the United States' 33 goals thus far in 2021. Megan Rapinoe notched her 69th career assist on Press' first goal in Thursday's victory, leaving her four away from tying Abby Wambach for third place on the USWNT's all-time list. Press' two-goal performance was the ninth of her career with the national team and gave her three tallies in her last two matches.

Why you should back Mexico

Monica Vergara only took over as manager of the national team in January, but she has enjoyed success while guiding her nation at lower levels. She led Mexico to the championship game in the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup in 2018, after having guided the Under-15 team to a third-place finish in the Youth Olympic Games. The fifth head coach - and first female - in the history of the Mexico Women's National Team, Vergara played for her country as a 16-year-old in the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup, as well as the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Mexico has produced only four goals in six friendlies this year, but it proved to be capable of an outburst as three of those tallies came in a victory over Costa Rica in February. Stephany Mayor was one of the goal scorers in that match, giving her eight tallies in 35 career international contests. The 29-year-old team captain has been representing Mexico since 2011, when she recorded one goal in three games of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

How to make USWNT vs. Mexico picks

Fornelli has analyzed the USWNT vs. Mexico matchup from every possible angle and has revealed his best bets for the international friendly. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins United States vs. Mexico? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Mexico vs. USWNT, all from the expert who has crushed his soccer picks, and find out.