USWNT vs. Mexico score: U.S. finishes World Cup preparation with another strong showing

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup will get underway on June 7, and final preparation is taking place for all of the 24 participants. The United States women's national team, reigning world champs, are entering the tournament on the highest of notes. The U.S. blanked Mexico, 3-0, on Sunday in the squad's World Cup sendoff from Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

The U.S. enters the tournament having won all three of its friendlies before the cup. Tobin Heath, Mallory Pugh and Christen Press all scored for the Americans, who had 25 shots to Mexico's three. Here are takeaways from the match:

U.S. proved itself against WC competition and a rival



The U.S. has beaten South Africa (3-0), New Zealand (5-0), two teams that will be at the World Cup this summer. Add in an easy win against rival Mexico, and this team is entering with a lot of confidence. Eleven goals in the last three games bodes well for the team in the group stage, which starts on June 11 against Thailand. There had been some moments where the defense had looked shaky, but zero goals conceded in the last four games overall paints a difference picture, one of an improving back line that has limited mistakes once again.

Tobin Heath showing she's a star

With household names like Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe, some players like Heath don't get as much credit. But she is very much a star. The most technically gifted player on the team and with a high IQ, she delivers time and time again. She was quick on the ball in this one, showed her usual flair and got the winning goal with this fine strike:

Clean bill of health entering the cup

The most important news of all isn't whether the team won or not, it's that there are no major injuries. The expectation is for this team to have all of its players healthy and ready to go for the World Cup opener, and that's all you can ask for at this point. The U.S. will play three group stage games in France to try and get back into the knockout stage and defend its title. Everything leading up to the cup certainly makes that seem like a strong possibility.

You can watch the Women's World Cup this summer on fuboTV (Try for free).