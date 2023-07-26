Netherlands head coach Andries Jonker feels his side can give the U.S. women's national team a run for their money in their group stage encounter at the Women's World Cup Wednesday night -- and he is not afraid to talk a big game about his side's chances.

Jonker said his team is ready for the much-anticipated matchup against the reigning champions and gave some strong statements about where the U.S. may be compared to recent years.

The coach believes the Dutch can compete with the USWNT because of the closing gap between the Americans and the rest of the world, especially in Europe.

"The intensity in European football really has grown the last couple of years, as well as the fitness," he said, per ESPN. "In the past, the American women were a lot fitter than the rest of the world, but I really think those days are over. If you look at the Champions League nowadays, you see the same level of intensity. So the big question is now, what is left of their superiority? Let's see about that."

He also seamlessly mixed in praise for the USWNT's winning streak with a bold declaration that his team will be the first to demonstrate just how narrow the quality gap in women's soccer is.

"I'm from Amsterdam, so I'm familiar with a confident attitude," Jonkers added. "If you perform at such a high level for a long time, you are allowed to have a great amount of confidence. But on the other side, pride comes before a fall, so it's on us to be the first to show their time to fall has come."

This edition of the Women's World Cup has been touted as the most competitive edition of the tournament yet and is already living up to the hype. European powerhouse Norway sit at the bottom of Group A, while the likes of England, France, and Canada have earned points in low-scoring matches against less experienced sides like Haiti, Jamaica, and Ireland. The USWNT did not face much of a challenge in their 3-0 win over Vietnam, but the game against the Netherlands will likely be the team's first major test as it eyes another World Cup title.

How to watch and odds