The U.S. women's national team will face off against the Netherlands on Friday as the two teams meet for the first time since the 2019 Women's World Cup final. This match will also mark the ninth and final match for the USWNT in 2020. Several players for USWNT have been playing in England and Sweden and could see starts against the Dutch side, while some players are returning back to the pitch after the Challenge Cup and Fall Series in NWSL.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Friday, Nov. 27

: Friday, Nov. 27 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Rat Verlegh Stadium -- Breda, Netherlands

: Rat Verlegh Stadium -- Breda, Netherlands TV: ESPN2, TUDN

Storylines

Netherlands: The number 4 FIFA ranked team will be without prolific goal scorer Vivianne Miedema. The Arsenal striker had to withdraw from camp due to a hip injury. The roster is still full of players currently in form with domestic clubs and capable of providing an impact on the pitch. Look for Sherida Spitse or Arsenal's Jill Roord to make things difficult for the U.S. in the midfield if they're tasked with starts.

USWNT: 2020 has impacted all aspects of the game globally as the team finally gets to play their first match after 261 days. Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan, Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle, and Emily Sonnet are all currently playing on loan in Europe and are the players likely to be most in form and have an impact in this match. 8 months is a long time for the reigning World Cup champions and number one ranked team in the world to have been absent from international play. There will be rust, but there will also be lots of pent up energy to motivate them as well.

Prediction

It won't be pretty and there will moments where the rust has to be kicked off, but it'll be USA over Netherlands this holiday. Pick: USA 1, Netherlands 0