The United States women's national team settled for a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands on Wednesday night. The two teams battled for supremacy in Group E but will need the final matchday to determine whether or not they will win the group when they face Portugal on Tuesday. Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan combined on a setpiece corner to pull off the comeback and earn a point.

Here's how each player and coach Vlatko Andonovski did on the night:

Goalkeeper

Alyssa Naeher USA • GK • #1 Rating 7 Minutes Played 90

Far more touches for the keeper in this match. Followed the shot correctly on the goal conceded but didn't make the save. Still is the U.S. number one for these types of games.

Defenders

Emily Fox USA • D • #23 Rating 6.5 Minutes Played 90

Involved in the game early and tried to facilitate attacks but faded a bit toward the half. In playing so inverted at times. it led to spaces to exploit for the Dutch but she played back into the match late in the second half.

Naomi Girma USA • D • #4 Rating 7 Minutes Played 90

A game for the young center back to show off her ability to read the game. A tough goal to concede early on, but smart in stepping in to intercept passes and break up play.

Julie Ertz USA • M • #8 Rating 7 Minutes Played 90

Another start at center back and clearly offers experience and vocal leadership on the line. Was a presence on set pieces and came up with a good block on a late-game shot.

Crystal Dunn USA • M • #19 Rating 7 Minutes Played 90

Had a good showing at left back except for a nervy moment during the opening goal. Did a good job of getting involved as the extra outlet and initiating attacks.

Midfielders

Andi Sullivan USA • M • #17 Rating 6 Minutes Played 90

Got absolutely outworked in the first half of the game but was trusted to improve later on and did. Games will only get tougher from here on out and the key defensive midfielder for the team needs to be tougher.

Lindsey Horan USA • M • #10 Rating 8 Minutes Played 90

Did a good job of finding teammates early on but tapered off heading into the half. Got fired up in the second and provided an equalizer and rally cry for the team to close the game out.

Savannah DeMelo USA • M • #9 Rating 6.5 Minutes Played 45

Had a second consecutive start and showed early promise in the midfield. Was often on the hunt for the ball and recorded a shot but was on the receiving end of a lot of contact and was frustrated at times. Still has a strong case as a starting midfielder but was taken off at the break.

Forwards

Trinity Rodman USA • F • #20 Rating 6.5 Minutes Played 90

The biggest game of the group presented some nervy play by Rodman after the opening goal by the Netherlands. But her ability to get involved on the ball and force contact was on full display. Created a good chance late in the half.

Alex Morgan USA • F • #13 Rating 7 Minutes Played 90

Took a ton of contact for the team throughout the game and was still a target for Dutch defenders to mark. Her movement off the ball helped open some spaces but still hasn't had that lethal look for the team just yet.

Sophia Smith USA • F • #11 Rating 7 Minutes Played 90

Fell into an early habit of too many touches on the ball which allowed her to get dispossessed at times. Won corners for the team and had a good look on goal but was unlucky with a goalline clearance.

Substitutes

Rose Lavelle USA • M • #16 Rating 8 Minutes Played 45

This is a player that looks more than ready to play. Completely changed the tempo of the game when she subbed in at halftime and provided quality service on the set-piece equalizer. Start her.

Coach: Vlatko Andonovski

Had an opportunity to prepare the team to make a statement and fell short of that against the biggest rival in the group. Was practically out-coached but was saved by a 45-minute performance by Lavelle and a heated moment by Horan. A coaching staff that practically full-line substitutions made only one in this game and it might come to haunt them against Portugal. RATING: 5