The United States Women's National Team attempt to take control of Group E when they face the Netherlands on Wednesday in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The two-time defending champion USWNT opened the tournament with a 3-0 victory against Vietnam last Friday. The Netherlands, who lost to Team USA in the final in 2019, also won their opener as they edged Portugal 1-0 on Sunday.

Kickoff at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Americans are the -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest USWNT vs. Netherlands odds, while the Dutch are +420 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

USWNT vs. Netherlands money line: USA -150, Netherlands +420, Draw +250

USWNT vs. Netherlands over/under: 2.5 goals

USWNT vs. Netherlands spread: USA -0.5 (-145)

USA: The Americans are 8-1-1 all-time against the Netherlands

NET: The Dutch have allowed a total of two goals in their last five matches across all competitions

Why you should back the USWNT

After losing the first meeting between the sides 4-3 in 1991, the Americans are unbeaten in the last nine matchups against the Netherlands. The most recent showdown took place in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when Team USA won a penalty shootout 4-2 after the sides played to a 2-2 draw. Midfielder Rose Lavelle and forwards Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe converted penalties for the USWNT in that contest and will be on the pitch Wednesday, as will the squad's top offensive performer in its Women's World Cup opener, Sophia Smith.

The 22-year-old forward was the star of the victory against Vietnam, scoring twice in the first half before notching an assist on Lindsey Horan's goal that capped the scoring. Smith is the second-youngest player in USWNT history to net multiple goals in her World Cup debut and youngest since Cat Whitehill in 2003. Horan's goal was the third of her WWC career and 28th during international play.

Why you should back the Netherlands

The Dutch were dominant during Women's World Cup Qualifying, recording six wins and a pair of draws in eight matches. They outscored their opponents 31-3, with the only goals conceded coming in their two draws against the Czech Republic. Leading scorer Vivianne Miedema (eight goals) is unavailable for the Women's World Cup due to a torn ACL, but midfielder Jill Roord is an offensive threat as she recorded seven goals and two assists over eight qualifying games.

The Netherlands outshot Portugal 12-2 in their WWC opener and had a 5-1 advantage in shots on target. They took the lead just 13 minutes into the contest, with defender Stefanie van der Gragt converting. The Dutch also will look for offense from 30-year-old winger Lieke Martens, who is the top scorer on the current roster with 59 career international goals.

