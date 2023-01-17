The United States Women's National Team attempt to get back on track as they begin 2023 against New Zealand in an international friendly on Tuesday. The USWNT followed a 23-game unbeaten streak with three straight losses before ending the slide with a 2-1 triumph over Germany in their last outing. The Americans have recorded 17 wins and a draw against New Zealand since losing the first meeting between the sides in 1987.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. The Americans are listed as -1200 favorites (risk $1200 to win $100) on the money line in the latest USWNT vs. New Zealand odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the New Zealanders are +1400 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is set at +800. Before making any New Zealand vs. USWNT picks or international soccer predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

USWNT vs. New Zealand money line: USA -1200, New Zealand +1400, Draw +800

USA: The Americans have recorded fewer than three goals in five consecutive matches

NZ: The Football Ferns have scored just once over their last three contests

Why you should back USA

The USWNT will be without Megan Rapinoe and Sophia Smith, who led the squad with 11 goals in 2022, due to minor injuries. But veteran star forward Alex Morgan is expected to be on the pitch and will be looking to add to her team-leading total of 119 goals in international play. The 33-year-old Morgan is eager to end a three-game drought after scoring the winning goal against Canada in the Concacaf W Championship in July and following with a goal in the USA's next contest, a 4-0 victory over Nigeria in a friendly.

Mallory Swanson was second on the team in scoring last year with seven goals, including one in a 5-0 victory versus New Zealand in the SheBelieves Cup last February. The 24-year-old Swanson also capped the USWNT's victory against Germany in November, scoring in the 56th minute after Smith leveled the contest two minutes earlier. The Americans have benefitted from miscues by New Zealand in their last two meetings as the Kiwis were forced into a total of five own goals.

Why you should back New Zealand

The New Zealanders have played well defensively since last year's loss to the Americans, allowing more than one goal in only four of their next 10 matches. The side has yielded a total of 12 goals while posting three clean sheets in that span. New Zealand enjoyed a three-game unbeaten streak during which they surrendered just one goal before going winless in their last three outings.

Forward Olivia Chance scored in New Zealand's 1-1 draw against South Korea in their most recent match, which followed back-to-back shutout losses. The goal ended an 18-game drought for the 29-year-old, whose previous goal came in March 2020 versus Belgium.

