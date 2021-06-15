The U.S. women's national team is set to face off against Nigeria on Wednesday night at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The match is the third of three fixtures during the Summer Series, a final competition for the USWNT set to mimic Olympic play ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. is coming off two wins in the competition, with their most recent victory a 4-0 win against Jamaica.

The game between USA and Nigeria will be sixth meeting all-time between the two sides, and the first ever meeting between the teams in a friendly competition. Both countries have previously played five times in global competitions -- four times at the Women's World Cup (1999, 2003, 2007, 2015) and once in the Olympics (2000).

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, June 16

: Wednesday, June 16 Time : 9:00 p.m. ET

: 9:00 p.m. ET Location : Q2 Stadium -- Austin, Texas

: Q2 Stadium -- Austin, Texas TV: FS1

FS1 Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Storylines

USWNT: The team is coming off a 4-0 win against Jamaica. The U.S. largely dominated as they played against their Concacaf neighbors, who were largely on the back foot early in the match. USWNT put up two goals in the opening seven minutes before adding a third during the 22nd minute, and the final goal in 90th minute stoppage time. There was heavy rotation throughout the match, and head coach Vlatko Andonovski could utilize the final game to answer any lingering questions he may have ahead of naming the final Olympic roster.

Nigeria: Head coach Randy Waldrum and his squad are coming off a thrilling 3-3 draw against Portugal ahead of their match against the United States. The 26 player roster named by Waldrum ahead of the matches features several players from European clubs, including Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona) and Francisca Ordega (Levante UD, ESP). The roster also has American ties with several players linked to various clubs. Forward Ijeoma Okoronkwo plays with Houston Dash Reserves, while striker Ifeoma Onumonu plays in NWSL with NJ/NY Gotham FC.

USWNT vs. Nigeria prediction

USWNT pick up a their third and final win against Nigeria. Pick: USWNT 3, Nigeria 0.