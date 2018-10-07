USWNT vs. Panama final score, World Cup qualifying recap: Carli Lloyd scores hat trick as USA rolls

The United States women's national team has inched another step closer to punching a ticket to the 2018 FIFA Women's World Cup in France after securing a comfortable 5-0 win over Panama 5-0 on Sunday. he lopsided victory comes just days after Jill Ellis' team beat Mexico 6-0 in the first match of the group stage, putting the team firmly in first place in Group A of the CONCACAF Women's Championship. Carli Lloyd scored a hat trick in the match, and now the U.S. is nearly a lock for a spot in the knockout stage.

A win over Trinidad and Tobago in the final game of the group stage on Wednesday would put the Americans in the final four of the tournament. The top three teams clinch a berth to France 2019.

Lloyd's fine hat trick came in just 25 minutes, with the first goal coming from a corner 23 minutes in:

Then just six minutes later, she got by three defenders for her second:

And in the 48th minute, her hat trick arrived:

A fine performance from the team and the star midfielder now has 105 goals with the national team. She's now just three goals away from passing Michelle Akers for fourth all-time in the national team's history.

