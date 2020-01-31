USWNT vs. Panama: USA women's soccer prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The United States women's national team could be just three games away from qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The team's next game is set for Friday night. After the U.S. won its debut, the Americans will face Panama in their second match in CONCACAF qualifying and can clinch a spot in the next round with a victory.

On Tuesday, the U.S. beat Haiti 4-0 in a performance that wasn't all that convincing.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

USA vs. Panama

Date : Friday, Jan. 31



: Friday, Jan. 31 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET



: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : BBVA Stadium



: BBVA Stadium TV channel : FS2



: FS2 Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

USA: So this team is quite different without Alex Morgan, and it's not just because of her goal-scoring ability. She's so much more mobile and quicker at this stage than Carli Lloyd, so the U.S. plays a bit more direct as a result. Morgan misses the competition as she's pregnant with her first child, so the U.S. will rely on Christen Press, Lloyd, Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe. Even without them, they would still be expected to qualify for the Olympics.

Panama: The Panamanians are reeling after losing 6-1 to Costa Rica. The worst part is, the game was just a 2-1 game early in the second half with Panama looking decent. Four goals later, and it's a blowout loss that has them knowing they need a result against the U.S. to have any chance of moving on. Good luck with that.

USA vs. Panama prediction

The U.S. comes out quicker and sharper, puts more than four goals past Panama and moves to the semifinal round with little trouble.

Pick: USA 6, Panama 0