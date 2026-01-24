CARSON, Ca. -- The U.S women's national team will play its first game of the year, and winger Trinity Rodman is back in the mix following an MCL Sprain and with a brand new historic club contract.

Head coach Emma Hayes selected a 26-player roster for the annual January camp, and this year's edition will include two games. The USWNT will face Paraguay on Saturday and close out camp with a game against Chile on Tuesday. While a large portion of the group is less experienced and has fewer camps, there are a few players who were part of Hayes' gold medal-winning squad during the 2024 Paris Olympics, including Trinity Rodman.

Rodman entered USWNT camps without a club affiliation as contract negotiations were ongoing, but she recently signed a new record-setting contract on Thursday.

Here's how to watch the game:

How to watch USWNT vs. Paraguay

Date : Saturday, Jan. 24 | Time : 5:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Jan. 24 | : 5:30 p.m. ET Location : Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA TV: TNT

TNT Live stream: HBO MAX

Rodman will wear captains armband

Manager Emma Hayes quickly quelled any doubts on whether or not Rodman would play after a long time away from the national team. The head coach unveiled that Rodman will captain the team during their first match against Paraguay, a conversation she had with the winger as they mapped out training camps and evaluated her progress.

"I spoke with Trin at the beginning of camp to tell her she'd be the captain in the first game if she'd come through training to start," Hayes explained.

"We spoke about the expectations of those things in front of the group and all the little details that we were looking for. One of the things that was spoken about is when there is an absence of so many caps and so much leadership here. How are you transferring those values and those customs a little bit around our culture? So that we can steer everybody in the direction that we want? I've also had the same conversation with Claire Hutton. I've had the same conversation with Emily Sams. I think those three in particular have been given more leadership responsibilities by me this week."

An annual tradition

The annual January camp typically serves as the starting point for the USWNT cycle, and this year will include the 2026 Concacaf W Championship, the tournament that serves as qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. Head coach Emma Hayes has been transparent about the unique winter camp and how it will be utilized, as it falls outside of an official international window.

"Every camp is equally important. I always approach things like it's the day before a World Cup final, and every game should be played with that same intention, no matter the starting lineup," Hayes said.

"Yes, we have a much different group than we would ordinarily have, but what a great development opportunity for so many of them. Not all of them, I think, will compete to be part of the group that qualifies for 2027, but I've said it countless times, my job is to prepare players, not just for a single tournament, but to line up successive competitive teams, and some of these players, I think that we'll see on show could be stars of 2031 as well as some that will push into 2028, so, I think we have to be mindful of that."

Retirement celebrations

The January camp game will also feature a retirement celebration for Christen Press. The long-time former USWNT forward recently announced her retirement and will be honored in her home state when the team faces Paraguay. The formal retirement ceremony for the two-time World Cup champion is an opportunity for the younger players to integrate with older generations.

"When I think of Christen Press and how well traveled her career was, I think she had to do that in the backdrop of maybe being a little bit harder to make those choices as a U.S. women's national team player, whereas I think in this day and age, there is more freedom to move, or more opportunity too that comes with that, because the game has grown. So I think, I think Christen Press is somebody who pioneered in some regards to play abroad, to go and do different things," said Hayes.

"She was one of the most threatening players in the world ... I was always a big fan of her play. So, really delighted to honor her. I know I shouldn't say this, but I'm one of the biggest fans of the U.S. women's national team, even though I'm the coach of this team. So whomever it is, being celebrated I feel like I get the chance to honor that and celebrate that as well."