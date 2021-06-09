The U.S. women's national team is set to square off against Portugal on Thursday night at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas. The match is the first of three fixtures during the Summer Series, a final competition for the USWNT set to mimic Olympic play ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The USWNT match against Portugal will mark the 10th match ever between the USA and Portugal, and the fourth in the last five years. The U.S. has won all nine previous meetings and has outscored Portugal by a margin of 38-0 over the course of the previous matchups.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, June 10

: Thursday, June 10 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : BBVA Stadium -- Houston, Texas

: BBVA Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: FS1

FS1 Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Storylines

USWNT: The team is in the final stages of preparation ahead of the Tokyo Olympics with the Summer Series tournament and a pair of send off matches on the horizon against the Mexican women's national team. The team is coming off a prior international window where they played in Europe against Sweden and France, earning a draw and a win respectively. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski named 23 players to the training roster for the Summer Series, giving players one final evaluation before the Olympic roster is named.

Portugal: Portugal head coach Francisco Neto also called 23 players for the Summer Series. The team features forward Diana Silva, who plays for Aston Villa, and is the top scorer on the roster having found the net 13 times in 64 caps. American fans will recognize Jessica Silva who plays in the United States with Kansas City NWSL, the forward made her debut with the club on June 5.

USWNT vs. Portugal prediction

The USWNT has history on their side and will pick up the victory against Portugal. Pick: USWNT 3, Portugal 0.