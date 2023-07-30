It's crunch time for the United States Women's National Team on Tuesday when they take on Portugal in the final group-stage match at the 2023 Women's World Cup. The USWNT are the defending Women's World Cup champions but need at least a draw to assure advancement to the knockout stage. They salvaged a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Wednesday and are tied with the Dutch at the top of Group E. Portugal are just one point behind, so a loss here could knock the USWNT out. The Netherlands face Vietnam at the same time Tuesday, and the Vietnamese have failed to score in their two games, including a 3-0 loss to the USWNT.

Kickoff is set for 3 a.m. ET at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The United States are -410 favorites (risk $410 to win $100) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest USWNT vs. Portugal odds. Portugal are +1200 underdogs, a draw is priced at +420, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

Portugal vs. USWNT spread: USWNT -1.5 (-125)

Portugal vs. USWNT over/under: 2.5 goals

Portugal vs. USWNT money line: Portugal +1200, USWNT -410, Draw +420

Portugal: They have a 32-10 goal advantage in their past 15 games (10-2-3).

USWNT: They are 10-1-0 in their past 11 games, with a 21-3 goal advantage.



Why you should back the USWNT

The Americans know they can't mess around here, as they could go home early if they falter. The USWNT have reached at least the semifinals in every Women's World Cup and are four-time champions. They face a Portugal side making its first World Cup appearance. The Americans came out in dominating fashion against Vietnam, firing off 28 shots without allowing an attempt, and then held the Dutch to just five shots, one of those on net. The USWNT have struggled to create real chances, with 11 of 46 shots over the two games hitting the target. They'll be out to change that and have the talent to do it.

There is lots of pride and leadership on the American side, and Lindsey Horan embodied that with her goal off a corner kick to salvage Wednesday's draw. The co-captain was motivated by a hard foul that wasn't called, then buried her header in the 62nd minute. She is one of six Americans with more than 100 caps, a group that also includes Alex Morgan, who has 121 goals in 209 matches. Sophia Smith, 22, has 14 goals in 32 appearances. She is the reigning NWSL MVP for the champion Portland Thorns and has 10 goals and five assists in just 13 matches in the new season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Portugal

The Portuguese will be playing like they have nothing to lose and should come in with lots of confidence. They dominated their 2-0 victory against Vietnam on Wednesday, outshooting the Vietnamese 29-5 and holding the ball for 70% of the match. They had a 9-1 advantage in attempts on target, and they also gave the Dutch a run for their money in a 1-0 loss in the opener. The Netherlands scored in the 13th minute, and Portugal locked them down the rest of the way but couldn't find an equalizer. They played England, the No. 4 team in the world, to a 0-0 draw in a friendly a month ago.

The veteran squad has gotten an injection of youth, and it could be dangerous. Portugal have seven players with at least 100 caps, but it was youngsters who made the difference Wednesday. Telma Encarnacao, 21, and Kika Nazareth, 20, put the Portuguese up 2-0 early in the first half. Nazareth has six goals in 26 international matches, and Encarnacao has five in 21. Tatiana Pinto is the heart of the attack, and she had 12 goals last season for Levante. Portugal have been a sleeping giant, and after reaching the past two Euros, they have a chance to make a massive statement here. See which team to pick here.

