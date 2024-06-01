Emma Hayes will coach her first game as head coach of the U.S. Women's National Team when the Americans host South Korea in an international friendly on Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in the Denver area. Hayes, 47, was named USWNT head coach in November but finished the 2023-24 Women's Super League season in England with Chelsea before joining the USWNT. Hayes takes over a team that uncharacteristically failed in its last two major competitions: finishing third in the 2020 Summer Olympics and falling in the Round of 16 in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET. The Americans are the -900 favorites (risk $900 to win $100) in the latest USWNT vs. South Korea odds, with the Koreans the +1400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +700, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in your South Korea vs. USWNT picks or women's soccer predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.



Now, Green has broken down USWNT vs. South Korea from every angle and revealed his picks and international friendly predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for South Korea vs. USWNT:

USWNT vs. South Korea money line: USWNT -900, South Korea +1400, Draw +700

USWNT vs. South Korea over/under: 3.5 goals

USA: Sophia Smith is tied for the NWSL lead in goals (eight)

KOR: Ji So-Yun leads roster in CAPS (158) and goals (71)

USWNT vs. South Korea picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back USWNT

The Americans have dominated the head-to-head series against South Korea. In 15 previous matches against the Koreans, all of which have come in friendly competitions and been played in the United States, the USWNT has 11 wins and four draws. The Americans also are unbeaten in their last 26 matches against Asian Football Confederation teams, with 20 wins and six draws.

In addition, forward Sophia Smith enters the match on a roll. The 23-year-old -- who will be playing in her home state, Colorado -- is tied for the NWSL lead in goals (eight) while ranking second in assists (six), shots on target (21) and shots (33). She also has scored three goals this year for the USWNT, which ranks third on the team. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back South Korea

The Koreans have played solid soccer for the better part of a year. They closed out 2023 with four wins, three draws and one loss in their final eight matches. That included a 1-1 draw against world No. 2 Germany in their final group game in the Women's World Cup. So far this year, they have three wins and one loss in four matches, with the lone loss coming at Portugal.

In addition, South Korea has a proven midfielder in Ji So-Yun. The 33-year-old, who plays for the Seattle Reign of the NWSL but is the first South Korean to play in the Women's Super League, has been named South Korea's Women's Footballer of the Year seven times. She leads South Korea's roster with 158 caps and 71 goals. See which team to pick here.

How to make USWNT vs. South Korea picks

Green has broken down the international friendly from every possible angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has locked in two other best bets, including one that would pay plus-money. He's sharing his international friendly picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins South Korea vs. USWNT on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in USWNT vs. South Korea have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.