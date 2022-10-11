The U.S. women's national team will conclude their two-game series in Europe and face the Spain women's national team on Tuesday at El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain. The USWNT had their 13-game undefeated streak snapped after a 2-1 loss to England on Friday at Wembley Stadium. The USWNT and Spain will meet for the fourth time in their history, which only dates back to 2019, and the U.S. is undefeated in the previous three matches.

Spain will be the eighth different European opponent the USA has faced since the start of 2021, after playing Sweden, England, the Netherlands, Portugal, France, the Czech Republic, and Iceland. The USA is now 3-2-3 against UEFA teams during the span of time, including a 1-1-1 mark in matches played in Europe.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, October 11 | Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, October 11 | : 2:30 p.m. ET Location : El Sadar Stadium -- Pamplona, Spain

: El Sadar Stadium -- Pamplona, Spain TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Storylines

USWNT: The team is coming off a 2-1 loss against England on Friday with forward Sophia Smith scoring the lone goal for the USWNT. Outside back Emily Fox sustained a head injury during the match and is now unavailable for the match against Spain. North Carolina Courage full-back Carson Pickett has been called up in her place. The team was bullied a bit in the middle third against England and will need to be better if they want to disrupt passing-minded Spain.

Spain: The team is without 15 of their experienced players after the players asked not to be selected due to ongoing issues with head coach Jorge Vilda and their federation. The team is coming off a 1-1 draw against Sweden during this international window and could pose problems to the USWNT with a strong passing game that isolates attackers.

USWNT vs. Spain prediction

Let's see if they can show some continuity, with Smith and Trinity Rodman getting a goal against Spain. Pick: USWNT 2, Spain 0.