USWNT vs. Spain live updates: U.S.A. set for massive test against defending World Cup champions

The U.S. women's national team will get another big test against the world's top-ranked team. The Stars and Stripes will face Spain at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Saturday in what many are viewing as a rehearsal for future knockout rounds in the 2027 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

It's only the fifth all-time meeting between the two sides, and the first since 2022, when the USWNT lost 2-0 to Spain in Pamplona, Spain.

It'll be the third top-ranked opponent the USWNT have faced in 2026. The group played No. 5-ranked Japan three times during the April window, then traveled to Brazil to face the future World Cup hosts, level at No. 7 on FIFA's official rankings. Both Spain and the United States are missing several key players for these games. Defender Naomi Girma withdrew after a lingering calf issue, and midfielder Sam Coffey and Emily Sonnett were not called in because of leg injuries.

Meanwhile, Spain are without three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí, while Claudia Pina and Mapi Leon left camp Friday. Alba Redondo, Natalia Ramos, Eunate Astralaga, and Lucia Garcia have been called in to level out the roster.

Even with the notable absences for both sides, there's still plenty of individual battles to keep an eye on with the World Cup just eight months away.