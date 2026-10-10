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USWNT vs. Spain live updates: U.S.A. set for massive test against defending World Cup champions

Two of the world's best face off with the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup just eight months away

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The U.S. women's national team will get another big test against the world's top-ranked team. The Stars and Stripes will face Spain at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Saturday in what many are viewing as a rehearsal for future knockout rounds in the 2027 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

It's only the fifth all-time meeting between the two sides, and the first since 2022, when the USWNT lost 2-0 to Spain in Pamplona, Spain.

It'll be the third top-ranked opponent the USWNT have faced in 2026. The group played No. 5-ranked Japan three times during the April window, then traveled to Brazil to face the future World Cup hosts, level at No. 7 on FIFA's official rankings. Both Spain and the United States are missing several key players for these games. Defender Naomi Girma withdrew after a lingering calf issue, and midfielder Sam Coffey and Emily Sonnett were not called in because of leg injuries.

Meanwhile, Spain are without three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí, while Claudia Pina and Mapi Leon left camp Friday. Alba Redondo, Natalia Ramos, Eunate Astralaga, and Lucia Garcia have been called in to level out the roster. 

Even with the notable absences for both sides, there's still plenty of individual battles to keep an eye on with the World Cup just eight months away.

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USA 0-2 Spain (1H)

15' It's a rough start for the USWNT. Two goals conceded in the opening 15 minutes with goals by Patri and Navarro.

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GOAL SPAIN!

14' Spain makes it look easy at this point and tests the backline, getting another on the board by Navarro.

 
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USWNT chance!

Credit to the USWNT for responding quickly. Rose Lavelle springs Alyssa Thompson, and she had Sophia Wilson and Trinity Rodman darting into the box. Thompson's cross was accurate, but with a bit too much on it, Rodman can't quite handle it, and it's out for a goal kick. 

 
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GOAL SPAIN!!

4' And it takes Spain just three minutes to get on the scoreboard. Not a single USWNT player closes the space on Patri, arguably Spain's best player, and she makes the USWNT pay from distance.

 
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Spain starting lineup

Spain head coach Sonia Bermudez names her starting lineup for today's game! Plenty of rotations since Aitana Bonmati, Mariona Caldentey, Vicky Lopez, and starting goalkeeper Cata Coll withdrew due to injury. To make matters more complicated, the day before the first game there were two more departures: veteran Mapi Leon and star attacker Claudia Pina.

Still, this is a squad with an outrageous amount of depth:

Spain starting XI: 23 - Adriana Nanclares; 2 - Ona Batlle (2), 5 - María Méndez,  15 - Laia Codina, 17 - Lucía Corrales; 12 - Patricia Guijarro, 11 - Alexia Putellas, 21 - Fiamma Benítez; 19 - Eva Navarro, 22 - Edna Imade, 18 - Salma Paralluelo

 
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USWNT Starting Lineup

The lineups are in! Looks like Emma Hayes is going with Claudia Dickey in goal for the first game against Spain, with Ashley Sanchez and Mallory Swanson available on the bench. Trinity Rodman, Lindsey Heaps, and Rose Lavelle are back in the lineup as the only three players who faced Spain in a 2-0 loss in the 2022 friendly.

USWNT starting XI: 1-Claudia Dickey; 2-Trinity Rodman, 3-Avery Patterson, 6-Lily Yohannes, 10-Lindsey Heaps (Capt.), 11-Sophia Wilson, 12-Tierna Davidson, 16-Rose Lavelle, 21-Alyssa Thompson, 23-Emily Fox, 25-Kennedy Wesley

Available Subs: 4-Kate Del Fava, 5-Tara Rudd, 7-Ashley Sanchez, 8-Lilly Reale, 9-Mallory Swanson, 13-Pietra Tordin, 15-Claire Hutton, 17-Jaelin Howell, 19-Emma Sears, 20-Michelle Cooper, 22-Gisele Thompson, 24-Phallon Tullis-Joyce

Not dressing: Trinity Byars, Jordan Silkowitz, Evelyn Shores

 
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Preparing for tournaments with a "Female 360" approach

Last week I was able to attend the herLENS conference in Atlanta at the National Training Center. Emma Hayes spoke more about the importance of shaping the ecosystem to center on women instead of copying and pasting what's been established for men into the women's game. She's been vocal about it since her arrival to the job, but instead of 70 days to the Olympics, she and her staff have a longer build-up with the processes to the World Cup.

How USWNT coach Emma Hayes is rebuilding U.S. Soccer's women's program through female lens ahead of World Cup
Sandra Herrera
How USWNT coach Emma Hayes is rebuilding U.S. Soccer's women's program through female lens ahead of World Cup
 
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USWNT notable absences

It's not just defenders who are missing the October window. Midfielder Sam Coffey is out, along with Croix Bethune, Olivia Moultrie, and Catarina Macario. All players have been part of Hayes's player pool, with Girma, Coffey, Sonnett, and Bethune as memebers of the 2024 Olympic squad. Macario was a 2025 U.S. Soccer Female player of the year finalist, and Olivia Moultrie had worked her way from U23 sessions to consistent senior-level camps. 

 
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USWNT storylines to watch

Our own Chuck Booth will be keeping an eye on a few things against Spain. There are a ton of things to watch out for in individual matchups and performances, and he's got plenty of takes, like Trinity Rodman's creativity and whether or not Alyssa Thompson's wing-back role at Chelsea is a good thing for national team implications.

USWNT storylines to watch as Emma Hayes prepares for two tests against Spain
Chuck Booth
USWNT storylines to watch as Emma Hayes prepares for two tests against Spain
 
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USWNT defense will get a test against Spain

A huge matchup to watch is the shape of the USWNT against Spain. The Stars and Stripes are missing both Naomi Girma and Emily Sonnett today due to injury, so there's going to be a glimpse at center-back depth over the next two friendlies for Kennedy Wesley and Tara Rudd.

Our own Pardeep Cattry has Wesley's insights before the match:

"I think the first thing that comes to mind is that we're going to need to be really disciplined. I think they're so dynamic in their movements, in their interchange when they have the ball, when they're in possession so it'll be really really important for us to be disciplined, not get pulled out of position so that we can kind of dispute their attack but I also think working form the back to front, it'll be really important we're really front-footed and pressing high on the field, not allowing them space and time because I think that's what they're the most successful so I think between the discipline and the front-footedness, I think those are really important."

USWNT begin to lock in for Women's World Cup with Spain friendlies despite defensive questions
Pardeep Cattry
USWNT begin to lock in for Women's World Cup with Spain friendlies despite defensive questions
 
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How to watch USA vs. Spain

Here is the viewing information for today's big game! Those odds look awfully narrow 👀

Match info and odds

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Location: Audi Field -- Washington, D.C.
TV: TBS | Live stream: HBO Max
Odds: USWNT +260; Draw +250; Spain -110

 
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Welcome to USWNT vs. Spain

Hello and welcome to CBS Sports live blog of USWNT vs. Spain! I'm Sandra Herrera, and I'll be with you to provide analysis, commentary, highlights, and more from today's game in Washington, D.C. Also joining us are Pardeep Cattry and Chuck Booth, who are both on the ground at Audi Field and will offer live updates. 

Today's match is the fifth all-time meeting between the two sides and is considered a top billing, with Spain as 2023 World Cup winners and the FIFA-ranked No. 1 team in the world, and the USWNT right behind them at No. 2 as 2024 Olympic gold medalists.
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