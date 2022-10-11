The United States women's national team lost 2-0 to Spain on Tuesday at El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain. The team was unable to ever generate any meaningful attack throughout the match, recording only two attempts on target, compared to three from Spain. While the Americans did outshoot Spain 10-8 they were out-possessed, completing only 415 passes to the Spaniards 454. The USWNT faced a depleted Spain squad, missing several key players to injury and over a dozen primary starters at a standstill with the Spanish Football Federation over poor playing conditions under current head coach Jorge Vilda.

Despite the missing 15 players, Spain made the win look easy by capitalizing on the attack alongside the flanks. Laia Codina and Esther Gonzalez recorded the goals in the victory. The USWNT return to home soil winless in their last two matches, after a previous loss to England at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

We will be back with takeaways from the match.




