USWNT vs. Spain score: Live updates as USA soccer aim to bounce back against World Cup champs

The U.S. women's national team will host Spain at Subaru Park on Tuesday evening in the finale of a two-game series and the last match of the October international window.

Spain won Saturday's opener 2-0 at Audi Field, with goals from Patri Guijarro and Eva Navarro in the early minutes of the first half. Though the Americans responded in the second half with more chances created and shots on target, USWNT manager Emma Hayes has been clear that the squad cannot give the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup champions a head start.

Tonight's rematch will be a chance to show off adjustments for both sides, as Spain will be without Athenea del Castillo, following a red card for a hair-pulling incident during stoppage time of Saturday's match. La Roja are already without Aitana Bonmati, Cata Coll, Vicky Lopez, Mapi Leon, and Claudia Pina.

While Hayes typically offers few rotations from game to game, the squad is without Naomi Girma, Sam Coffey, and Emily Sonnett due to injury. The manager is encouraged by the roster's ability to create chances, but emphasized the importance of finishing chances.

The matches against Spain were billed as marquee matchups and have mostly lived up to the hype, but they're also a temperature check before World Cup qualifiers for the USWNT next month in November.