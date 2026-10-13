USWNT vs. Spain score: Live updates as USA soccer aim to bounce back against World Cup champs

USA 0-0 Spain (1H)
1' We're underway in Philly!
The U.S. women's national team will host Spain at Subaru Park on Tuesday evening in the finale of a two-game series and the last match of the October international window.
Spain won Saturday's opener 2-0 at Audi Field, with goals from Patri Guijarro and Eva Navarro in the early minutes of the first half. Though the Americans responded in the second half with more chances created and shots on target, USWNT manager Emma Hayes has been clear that the squad cannot give the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup champions a head start.
Tonight's rematch will be a chance to show off adjustments for both sides, as Spain will be without Athenea del Castillo, following a red card for a hair-pulling incident during stoppage time of Saturday's match. La Roja are already without Aitana Bonmati, Cata Coll, Vicky Lopez, Mapi Leon, and Claudia Pina.
While Hayes typically offers few rotations from game to game, the squad is without Naomi Girma, Sam Coffey, and Emily Sonnett due to injury. The manager is encouraged by the roster's ability to create chances, but emphasized the importance of finishing chances.
The matches against Spain were billed as marquee matchups and have mostly lived up to the hype, but they're also a temperature check before World Cup qualifiers for the USWNT next month in November.
6' Lindsey Heaps threads a long ball through to Sophia Wilson on the run, and the striker keeps the stride up against her defender and tries a shot from distance to test Misa Rodriguez early.
4' Ashley Sanchez earns her first start since October 2024, and she gets a pass off into the box that is snuffed out by Spain. La Roja have already earned the first free kick of the night.
The match is just a few minutes away, so let's have a little fun with a prediction for the game.
Herrera's prediction: It'll be a different game from Saturday, with the USWNT likely bringing more physicality and proactive play against Spain. It'll be enough to finally get on the scoreboard, but maybe not enough to squeeze out a win. Pick: Draw, 1-1.
If the USWNT looked somewhat rusty against Spain in the opening minutes on Saturday, a long break between camps and missing key players could be to blame. The group is back together for the first time since June friendlies in Brazil. Chuck Booth has more on Hayes:
Booth: "This is where the work-in-progress nature of the team begins to show. Not only is Hayes without players who have been regulars in the team, but players are still figuring out those relationships alongside each other while playing tough matches. These are reps that will pay off, though. Few teams in the world can give the United States the level of challenge that Spain have, and they'll be better for experiencing it."
Forward Ashley Sanchez returned to the national team with a call-up to this camp for the first time since January 2025. She's leading the NWSL golden boot race with 20 goals, tying a single-season league record, and was an impact sub against Spain on Saturday. Read more about her incredible season and journey back to USWNT camps.
Sophia Wilson led the USWNT with three shots and two attempts on target Saturday. If she gets the start again, she'll likely be a focal point in the attack. Pardeep Cattry has the latest on the strikers insights:
Wilson: "I think the cool opportunity is we get to play the same team a few days later," Wilson said. "We get to rest a little bit but also prepare and make the changes that we need to but also focus on what we did well in the game and taking those into the next game as well. I think it'll be a completely different game regardless of the fact that it's the same two teams."
Looks like Spain is also making a few rotations, notably in goal with Misa getting the start, and Patri and Putellas back in the midfield:
Here's how the USWNT is lining up tonight. Head coach Emma Hayes mentioned less rotation between games, but there are still some familiar faces from Saturday's game in the lineup:
USA starting XI: 24-Phallon Tullis-Joyce; 2-Trinity Rodman, 7-Ashley Sanchez, 10-Lindsey Heaps (Capt.), 11-Sophia Wilson, 12-Tierna Davidson, 15-Claire Hutton, 16-Rose Lavelle, 22-Gisele Thompson, 23-Emily Fox, 25-Kennedy Wesley
Available Subs: 1-Claudia Dickey, 3-Avery Patterson, 4-Kate Del Fava, 5-Tara Rudd, 6-Lily Yohannes, 9-Mallory Swanson, 13-Pietra Tordin, 17-Jaelin Howell, 19-Emma Sears, 20-Michelle Cooper, 21-Alyssa Thompson, 26-Evelyn Shores
Not dressing: Trinity Byars, Jordan Silkowitz, Lilly Reale
Here's the viewing information for USWNT vs. Spain, including pretty even odds 👀
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Subaru Park -- Chester, Pa.
TV: TNT | Live stream: HBO Max
Odds: USWNT +165; Draw +230; Spain +140
Hello and welcome to CBS Sports live blog of USA vs. Spain. I'm Sandra Herrera, and I'll be with you providing live updates, analysis, highlights, and commentary on today's match.
The U.S. women's national team will try to bounce back against Spain after dropping game one of a two-game series on Saturday. The USWNT lost 2-0 to Spain, conceding goals in the opening 14 minutes, and now they'll have a chance to show they can score against the World Cup champions.