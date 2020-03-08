USWNT vs. Spain score: USA wins on late Julie Ertz goal to inch closer to SheBelieves Cup title

The United States women's national team is closing in on the SheBelieves Cup title after winning its 20th straight game on Sunday, beating Spain 1-0. The U.S. and Spain both entered this match with perfect 1-0 records, leaving the winner in prime position to take home the trophy. These two teams met during the 2019 World Cup in France, with the U.S. winning 2-1 in the round of 16, and this was another close one on the scoreboard. Both teams had nine shots on frame and didn't pass the ball as well as they had wanted, and the meeting looked surely headed for a draw until Julie Ertz stepped up on a set piece as she so often does. The versatile veteran lined up at the top of the box and awaited the cross, connecting on it perfectly with a header that caught goalkeeper Sandra Panos off guard. The effort went to the near post with force, not allowing the Barcelona goalkeeper to get enough on it to keep it out. Take a look:

All hail @julieertz, our set piece queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/4GxiV3X69D — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) March 8, 2020

A great goal coming just after her 100th cap for the national team, and this sets the team up nicely to win the trophy.

In other action, England got a goal from Ellen White in the 83rd minute to beat Japan 1-0, meaning the U.S. is three points clear atop the table with one game to go. The U.S. will face Japan in the final group stage match on Wednesday, and the U.S. needs just a draw to clinch the crown. The U.S. could even lose and still possibly win the title if it wins the goal differential tiebreaker. Because the U.S. is playing in the second game of the day, a draw in the earlier match between England and Spain would also see the U.S. win the competition.