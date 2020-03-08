USWNT vs. Spain: SheBelieves Cup preview, live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news
The U.S. is looking for its second win of the competition
The U.S. women's national team continues its participation in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday with the reigning World Cup champs hosting Spain at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey for the team's second match in the comptition. The U.S. won its opener on Thursday against England 2-0 in a rematch of last year's World Cup semifinal, while Spain beat Japan 3-1 in its first game. The winner of this one will be the clear favorite to win the title next Wednesday when the competition comes to a close.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Viewing information
Date: Sunday, March 8 | Time: 5 p.m. ET
Location: Red Bull Arena
TV: ESPN and TUDN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
USWNT: This team has a ton of momentum after qualifying for the Olympics and then dominating England. In that game, the U.S. had 23 shots to England's eight and could have won by much more. Considering the team doesn't have Alex Morgan (who will miss this tournament due to her pregnancy), the U.S. has been efficient in attack with Christen Press leading the way. She's has been an unsung hero for this team and now has 57 international goals to her name. Expect her to either start or come off the bench and make an immediate impact.
Spain: The Europeans looked sharp against Japan in the opener, creating 15 shots and scoring twice in the second half. Lucia Garcia of Athletic Bilbao is a rising star forward who scored in the World Cup and now leads the competition with two goals after grabbing the winner and insurance goal. Her quickness will be key in this one. If she can get into space and produce shots, Spain could have a chance as long as its defense is in top form.
USWNT vs. Spain prediction
Christen Press scores twice and the U.S. closes in on the trophy with another clean sheet.
Pick: USWNT 3, Spain 0
